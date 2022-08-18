Read full article on original website
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Celebrities Support Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia For Their Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding celebrations in Georgia were a star-studded affair. Some of the couple's most famous pals turned up in Riceboro for the couple's second wedding — they were legally married on July 17 — the weekend of Aug. 19. Among those photographed for the...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Alexis Ohanian Treats Daughter Olympia to First Waffle House Trip — With a Special Meaning
Olympia Ohanian may have just eaten a life-changing waffle. On Friday, Alexis Ohanian took his and Serena Williams's daughter to Waffle House for the first time. While that may not seem like a momentous occasion, the restaurant chain holds a special place in Ohanian's heart. As the 39-year-old explained in...
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars
Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
Manti Te'o Reacts to Fans' Outpouring of Support For His Netflix Documentary
Manti Te'o is the subject of two episodes of Netflix's documentary series "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist," which detail his experiences being catfished while he was a star college football player and senior at Notre Dame. Since the show started streaming on Aug. 16, Te'o has been met with an outpouring of support from fans new and old, and on Aug. 20, he posted a public message of thanks on his Instagram.
Meghan Markle Says Her Ambition Was Seen as "a Terrible Thing" While Dating Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast series has finally arrived. For the first episode of "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex interviews now-retired tennis icon and close friend Serena Williams about ambition, a quality both women are replete with. Markle begins by sharing how, after viewing the future as "limitless" for most of her life, she learned in her 30s that some perceive ambition as a bad thing. That realization coincided with when she first became romantically involved with now-husband Prince Harry back in 2016.
Hilary Duff's Latest Tattoo Is a Departure From Her Usual Tiny Designs
An evil eye recently joined Hilary Duff's growing collection of body art. On Aug. 22, the "How I Met Your Father" actor and her tattoo artist, Victoria Do at celebrity-favorite spot Bang Bang Tattoo, shared a close-up of her new ink on Instagram. Though Duff usually opts for tiny, hidden tattoos, she chose a more standout piece for her latest: an evil-eye motif at the center of a lotus, with a pair of hands surrounding the illustration.
"House of the Dragon" Star Emily Carey Had to Delete Twitter After Fan Backlash
Varying opinions on an actor's portrayal of a character are common, especially for a high-profile show like "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which has legions of loyal fans. But for British actor Emily Carey, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower on the HBO show, these overwhelming opinions led her to temporarily delete Twitter after it became too "loud."
Tom Brady's Son Jack Is All Grown Up in Dad's 15th Birthday Photo: "Amazing Young Man"
Tom Brady's oldest son, Jack, just turned 15, and his dad seems pretty proud of the teen. The football icon commemorated his son's special day on Aug. 22 with an Instagram post. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son," Brady wrote. "What a blessing you are in our life. We love you...
NFL・
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 14th Birthday: "We Love U!!"
Happy birthday, Zuma Rossdale! Gwen Stefani's son, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, turned 14 years old on Aug. 21, and his mom commemorated the special day on Instagram. Stefani shared a series of adorable photos of Zuma throughout the years, including a shot of him as a baby and another of his decadent birthday cake. "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! gx," she captioned the snaps.
Billie Eilish Wears This Divisive Shorts Trend From the '90s
Building on her signature grunge-inspired style, Billie Eilish delivered a fresh look on her trip to Asia. The "Everything I Wanted" singer shared a carousel of images with fans on Instagram on Aug. 17, the first of which consisted of her in an oversize black sweater over a pair of denim bermuda shorts. Finished with platform Converse sneakers styled with black socks and a Harley Davidson baseball cap, Eilish looked comfortable and cool posing on stage. Her choppy, dark hairstyle only added to the edgy theme.
John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
See Photos of Chris Hemsworth and His Twin Boys on Their "Epic Camping Trip"
Chris Hemsworth and his twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, are enjoying the great outdoors on their family camping trip. On Aug. 17, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor shared a photo series of the Hemsworth boys's nature getaway via Instagram, and the trio looked like they had a ton of fun together. "Epic camping trip with my boys," Chris wrote in a caption. "Surfing, fishing, roasting marshmallows and wrestling kangaroos. Ain't nothing like it!"
Demi Lovato's New Song "29" Helped Me Find the Words to Process My Own Toxic Relationship
Demi Lovato's newly released single "29" has exploded across social media — but for reasons beyond it being a solid add for your Spotify playlist. The pointed lyrics seemingly dissect the much-discussed 12-year age gap between Lovato and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, who were in an on-again-off-again relationship from 2010 to 2016.
Matt Smith on the "Strange Similarity" Between Daemon and Criston on "House of the Dragon"
One of the most violent moments in "House of the Dragon"'s first episode comes when Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) face off in a joust. Cole comes out on top in the battle, but the show sets up the pair as rivals for the foreseeable future. Smith and Frankel speak to POPSUGAR about the dynamic and where it might be going.
Noah Schnapp Has a Summer Job as a Lifeguard: "It's Kind of Kept Me Grounded"
For all his "Stranger Things" fame, Noah Schnapp is the last person you'd expect to see working a job at your local pool. But as the young actor explains to Flaunt, he doesn't necessarily need his summer gig as a lifeguard to pay the bills. For Schnapp, it's just something that allows him to stay true to himself and helps him remember where he came from, despite his stardom on television. "It's kind of a 'just for fun thing,'" he says about his side hustle as a lifeguard. "I've kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of 'Stranger Things,' so it's kind of kept me grounded."
