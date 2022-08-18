ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
CALABASAS, CA
POPSUGAR

Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars

Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
Complex

Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Manti Te'o Reacts to Fans' Outpouring of Support For His Netflix Documentary

Manti Te'o is the subject of two episodes of Netflix's documentary series "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist," which detail his experiences being catfished while he was a star college football player and senior at Notre Dame. Since the show started streaming on Aug. 16, Te'o has been met with an outpouring of support from fans new and old, and on Aug. 20, he posted a public message of thanks on his Instagram.
POPSUGAR

Meghan Markle Says Her Ambition Was Seen as "a Terrible Thing" While Dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast series has finally arrived. For the first episode of "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex interviews now-retired tennis icon and close friend Serena Williams about ambition, a quality both women are replete with. Markle begins by sharing how, after viewing the future as "limitless" for most of her life, she learned in her 30s that some perceive ambition as a bad thing. That realization coincided with when she first became romantically involved with now-husband Prince Harry back in 2016.
POPSUGAR

Hilary Duff's Latest Tattoo Is a Departure From Her Usual Tiny Designs

An evil eye recently joined Hilary Duff's growing collection of body art. On Aug. 22, the "How I Met Your Father" actor and her tattoo artist, Victoria Do at celebrity-favorite spot Bang Bang Tattoo, shared a close-up of her new ink on Instagram. Though Duff usually opts for tiny, hidden tattoos, she chose a more standout piece for her latest: an evil-eye motif at the center of a lotus, with a pair of hands surrounding the illustration.
POPSUGAR

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 14th Birthday: "We Love U!!"

Happy birthday, Zuma Rossdale! Gwen Stefani's son, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, turned 14 years old on Aug. 21, and his mom commemorated the special day on Instagram. Stefani shared a series of adorable photos of Zuma throughout the years, including a shot of him as a baby and another of his decadent birthday cake. "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! gx," she captioned the snaps.
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Wears This Divisive Shorts Trend From the '90s

Building on her signature grunge-inspired style, Billie Eilish delivered a fresh look on her trip to Asia. The "Everything I Wanted" singer shared a carousel of images with fans on Instagram on Aug. 17, the first of which consisted of her in an oversize black sweater over a pair of denim bermuda shorts. Finished with platform Converse sneakers styled with black socks and a Harley Davidson baseball cap, Eilish looked comfortable and cool posing on stage. Her choppy, dark hairstyle only added to the edgy theme.
Variety

John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
POPSUGAR

See Photos of Chris Hemsworth and His Twin Boys on Their "Epic Camping Trip"

Chris Hemsworth and his twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, are enjoying the great outdoors on their family camping trip. On Aug. 17, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor shared a photo series of the Hemsworth boys's nature getaway via Instagram, and the trio looked like they had a ton of fun together. "Epic camping trip with my boys," Chris wrote in a caption. "Surfing, fishing, roasting marshmallows and wrestling kangaroos. Ain't nothing like it!"
POPSUGAR

Noah Schnapp Has a Summer Job as a Lifeguard: "It's Kind of Kept Me Grounded"

For all his "Stranger Things" fame, Noah Schnapp is the last person you'd expect to see working a job at your local pool. But as the young actor explains to Flaunt, he doesn't necessarily need his summer gig as a lifeguard to pay the bills. For Schnapp, it's just something that allows him to stay true to himself and helps him remember where he came from, despite his stardom on television. "It's kind of a 'just for fun thing,'" he says about his side hustle as a lifeguard. "I've kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of 'Stranger Things,' so it's kind of kept me grounded."
