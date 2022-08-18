Ian Poulter returned to the DP World Tour this week as his legal battle against the organization plays out, and it does not sound like he has been made to feel very welcome. Poulter was part of the Czech Masters field at Albatross Golf Resort in the Czech Republic. He finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under. After the event, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to voice some frustrations with the DP World Tour. Poulter told his followers that the DP World Tour has denied him — and presumably other LIV golfers — access to media clips that “they’d be happy to share on request in the past.” He said he is being “treated very differently” by the DP World Tour than he was before.

