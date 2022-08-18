Read full article on original website
Christina Ricci was embarrassed to show her son 'Casper' because she thinks she's 'terrible' in it
Christina Ricci said her acting in the 1995 movie "Casper" was "terrible." Looking back at her role 27 years later, Ricci said she lacked commitment.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Celebrities Support Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia For Their Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding celebrations in Georgia were a star-studded affair. Some of the couple's most famous pals turned up in Riceboro for the couple's second wedding — they were legally married on July 17 — the weekend of Aug. 19. Among those photographed for the...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Ellen DeGeneres Reached Out To Ex Anne Heche’s Family Privately After Actress’s Death, Claims Gossip Magazine
American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres allegedly became a tad bit emotional after learning that her ex-girlfriend, Anne Heche passed away one week after she got into an accident.
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars
Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Tying the Knot — Again! — in Georgia Wedding Celebration
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doubling down on their marriage vows with a decidedly more elaborate affair. The couple — who were officially married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 17 — will celebrate their love over the weekend with their friends and families in Georgia, according to multiple outlets.
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview
A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
musictimes.com
Kurt Cobain's Daughter Shares How Late Nirvana Frontman's Suicide Affected Her Whole Life
Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late musician Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, stated that she "wasn't certain" she would reach her 30th birthday on Wednesday. She had to live her 20s full of doubts and insecurities, brought about the kind of grief she cannot escaped from because she lost her father as early as when she was just a year old. The fact that her father is famous - he was the guitarist, lead vocalist, and songwriter for the band Nirvana - must have added to all those emotions.
Garcelle Beauvais Is Understandably "Really, Really Excited" About Her TV Scoop Awards Nomination
Watch: Inside Garcelle Beauvais' New Home Collection. The reality is we love Garcelle Beauvais. That's why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is nominated for the 2022 TV Scoop Awards. And the Bravo star couldn't be more excited about her nomination, telling E! News in an exclusive reaction on Aug. 19, "Hey guys! I just want to say that I'm beyond excited that I am nominated for the E! News TV Scoop Awards as Favorite Reality Star. Let me tell you, it means the world to me. I never thought I'd be nominated for this and it's exciting."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married At the House Ben Bought For Them Back in 2003
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a Vegas wedding before having an official wedding ceremony at Affleck's Georgia home surrounded by their closest family and friends.
Meghan Markle Says Her Ambition Was Seen as "a Terrible Thing" While Dating Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast series has finally arrived. For the first episode of "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex interviews now-retired tennis icon and close friend Serena Williams about ambition, a quality both women are replete with. Markle begins by sharing how, after viewing the future as "limitless" for most of her life, she learned in her 30s that some perceive ambition as a bad thing. That realization coincided with when she first became romantically involved with now-husband Prince Harry back in 2016.
TMZ.com
Casey Affleck Not Attending Brother Ben's Wedding Party, No Explanation
4:56 PM PT -- Ben and Jen's wedding ceremony is over, we're told. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a lot of friends and family flying in this weekend to celebrate their marriage -- but one person won't be in attendance ... Casey Affleck. Ben's younger brother, who's also a...
Hilary Duff's Latest Tattoo Is a Departure From Her Usual Tiny Designs
An evil eye recently joined Hilary Duff's growing collection of body art. On Aug. 22, the "How I Met Your Father" actor and her tattoo artist, Victoria Do at celebrity-favorite spot Bang Bang Tattoo, shared a close-up of her new ink on Instagram. Though Duff usually opts for tiny, hidden tattoos, she chose a more standout piece for her latest: an evil-eye motif at the center of a lotus, with a pair of hands surrounding the illustration.
"House of the Dragon" Star Emily Carey Had to Delete Twitter After Fan Backlash
Varying opinions on an actor's portrayal of a character are common, especially for a high-profile show like "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which has legions of loyal fans. But for British actor Emily Carey, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower on the HBO show, these overwhelming opinions led her to temporarily delete Twitter after it became too "loud."
ETOnline.com
'The Family Chantel': Watch the Moment Pedro Tells Chantel He Wants a Divorce
After weeks of mulling it over and a trial separation, Pedro has made his decision. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro tells Chantel that he wants a divorce. "I try to do the separation, here in the same roof," Pedro tells Chantel. "Things haven't...
John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
‘RHOBH’: Teddi Mellencamp Says She Got Death Threats Over Lisa Vanderpump Grief Remarks
Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she's received extreme backlash for the remarks she made about Lisa Vanderpump after her brother died and how she handled it on 'RHOBH.'
Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID-19 2 Months After Being Hospitalized for Pancreatitis
Can’t catch a break. Two months after being hospitalized for pancreatitis, Travis Barker has been knocked down by another illness — COVID-19. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, took to social media on Thursday, August 18, to share the bad news with his fans. “Covid sucks. I'd rather be playing drums,” Barker wrote via Instagram alongside a […]
thecheyennepost.com
Kyle Richards' beauty secret
Kyle Richards' beauty secret is cryo sticks. The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star admitted she became obsessed with the product - which are designed to help soothe and calm reactive and sensitive skins - after a facialist used cryo sticks on her. Speaking in an Amazon Live video, she...
