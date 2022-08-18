ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars

Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview

A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
Kurt Cobain's Daughter Shares How Late Nirvana Frontman's Suicide Affected Her Whole Life

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late musician Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, stated that she "wasn't certain" she would reach her 30th birthday on Wednesday. She had to live her 20s full of doubts and insecurities, brought about the kind of grief she cannot escaped from because she lost her father as early as when she was just a year old. The fact that her father is famous - he was the guitarist, lead vocalist, and songwriter for the band Nirvana - must have added to all those emotions.
Garcelle Beauvais Is Understandably "Really, Really Excited" About Her TV Scoop Awards Nomination

Watch: Inside Garcelle Beauvais' New Home Collection. The reality is we love Garcelle Beauvais. That's why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is nominated for the 2022 TV Scoop Awards. And the Bravo star couldn't be more excited about her nomination, telling E! News in an exclusive reaction on Aug. 19, "Hey guys! I just want to say that I'm beyond excited that I am nominated for the E! News TV Scoop Awards as Favorite Reality Star. Let me tell you, it means the world to me. I never thought I'd be nominated for this and it's exciting."
Meghan Markle Says Her Ambition Was Seen as "a Terrible Thing" While Dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast series has finally arrived. For the first episode of "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex interviews now-retired tennis icon and close friend Serena Williams about ambition, a quality both women are replete with. Markle begins by sharing how, after viewing the future as "limitless" for most of her life, she learned in her 30s that some perceive ambition as a bad thing. That realization coincided with when she first became romantically involved with now-husband Prince Harry back in 2016.
Hilary Duff's Latest Tattoo Is a Departure From Her Usual Tiny Designs

An evil eye recently joined Hilary Duff's growing collection of body art. On Aug. 22, the "How I Met Your Father" actor and her tattoo artist, Victoria Do at celebrity-favorite spot Bang Bang Tattoo, shared a close-up of her new ink on Instagram. Though Duff usually opts for tiny, hidden tattoos, she chose a more standout piece for her latest: an evil-eye motif at the center of a lotus, with a pair of hands surrounding the illustration.
John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
Kyle Richards' beauty secret

Kyle Richards' beauty secret is cryo sticks. The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star admitted she became obsessed with the product - which are designed to help soothe and calm reactive and sensitive skins - after a facialist used cryo sticks on her. Speaking in an Amazon Live video, she...
