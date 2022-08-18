Read full article on original website
Megan Fox's Aura Nails Are Very on Brand For Her
Megan Fox's aura, and it's as gorgeous as she is. OK, maybe it's not her real aura, but Fox's manicurist, Brittney Boyce, posted a picture of the actor's latest manicure, and her "aura" nail art is simply captivating. Fox's nails were kept a long, tapered square shape and had a...
Bella Hadid's Baby French Manicure Adds a Classic Touch to Her Travel Outfit
While Bella Hadid experiments with a handful of bolder fashion choices, it seems she's keeping her manicures simple. On Aug. 18, the supermodel — who's become somewhat of a poster child for the revival of the Y2K era — posted a photo on Instagram at what looks like a private airstrip, and her nails were the perfect addition to a cozy travel outfit.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Celebrities Support Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia For Their Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding celebrations in Georgia were a star-studded affair. Some of the couple's most famous pals turned up in Riceboro for the couple's second wedding — they were legally married on July 17 — the weekend of Aug. 19. Among those photographed for the...
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married, Hyland's "Modern Family" costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the news Saturday evening on Instagram. After postponing their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wed in front of their friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA on Aug. 20, according to a photo posted by another one of the actor's "Modern Family" costars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The couple's wedding party included Ciara Robinson, who served as Hyland's maid of honor, and bridesmaids Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. The women celebrated Hyland with a bachelorette party in Mexico in July. POPSUGAR has reached out to Hyland and Adams's representatives for comment on the couple's happy news.
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars
Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Tying the Knot — Again! — in Georgia Wedding Celebration
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doubling down on their marriage vows with a decidedly more elaborate affair. The couple — who were officially married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 17 — will celebrate their love over the weekend with their friends and families in Georgia, according to multiple outlets.
Alexis Ohanian Treats Daughter Olympia to First Waffle House Trip — With a Special Meaning
Olympia Ohanian may have just eaten a life-changing waffle. On Friday, Alexis Ohanian took his and Serena Williams's daughter to Waffle House for the first time. While that may not seem like a momentous occasion, the restaurant chain holds a special place in Ohanian's heart. As the 39-year-old explained in...
Hilary Duff's Latest Tattoo Is a Departure From Her Usual Tiny Designs
An evil eye recently joined Hilary Duff's growing collection of body art. On Aug. 22, the "How I Met Your Father" actor and her tattoo artist, Victoria Do at celebrity-favorite spot Bang Bang Tattoo, shared a close-up of her new ink on Instagram. Though Duff usually opts for tiny, hidden tattoos, she chose a more standout piece for her latest: an evil-eye motif at the center of a lotus, with a pair of hands surrounding the illustration.
Meghan Markle Says Her Ambition Was Seen as "a Terrible Thing" While Dating Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast series has finally arrived. For the first episode of "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex interviews now-retired tennis icon and close friend Serena Williams about ambition, a quality both women are replete with. Markle begins by sharing how, after viewing the future as "limitless" for most of her life, she learned in her 30s that some perceive ambition as a bad thing. That realization coincided with when she first became romantically involved with now-husband Prince Harry back in 2016.
Billie Eilish Wears This Divisive Shorts Trend From the '90s
Building on her signature grunge-inspired style, Billie Eilish delivered a fresh look on her trip to Asia. The "Everything I Wanted" singer shared a carousel of images with fans on Instagram on Aug. 17, the first of which consisted of her in an oversize black sweater over a pair of denim bermuda shorts. Finished with platform Converse sneakers styled with black socks and a Harley Davidson baseball cap, Eilish looked comfortable and cool posing on stage. Her choppy, dark hairstyle only added to the edgy theme.
Milly Alcock Was Working as a Dishwasher Before Starring in "House of the Dragon"
Newcomer Milly Alcock stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon." The actor made her big debut during the show's world premiere on Aug. 21, and she's already made quite the impression as the new heir to Viserys I's throne — but she has big shoes to fill as a core part of the show's story.
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 14th Birthday: "We Love U!!"
Happy birthday, Zuma Rossdale! Gwen Stefani's son, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, turned 14 years old on Aug. 21, and his mom commemorated the special day on Instagram. Stefani shared a series of adorable photos of Zuma throughout the years, including a shot of him as a baby and another of his decadent birthday cake. "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! gx," she captioned the snaps.
How Do Abercrombie Jeans Truly Fit? Our Shopping Director Tests Them Out and Gets Honest
Trying on jeans is probably my least-favorite fashion task. There are so many intricacies that can make denim look fabulous or absolutely awful. That's why I have been nervous to try the TikTok-famous Abercrombie jeans — ordering pants can be risky! After enough friends and fellow editors convinced me that they're 100 percent worth it, I decided to test out the Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High-Rise 90s Straight Jean ($100).
Vampire’s Kiss: Nicolas Cage is unforgettable in this freakishly great cult classic
Every film review, every article of cultural analysis, and in fact every piece of writing ever written, is informed by a system of expression we call language, which is used to describe aspects of a state of being we call reality. Nicolas Cage’s performance in the freakishly great 1989 cult classic Vampire’s Kiss transcends language and exposes the limitations of human vocabulary, entering a space sometimes rationalised with the defeatist turn of phrase “there are no words”.
"House of the Dragon" Star Emily Carey Had to Delete Twitter After Fan Backlash
Varying opinions on an actor's portrayal of a character are common, especially for a high-profile show like "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which has legions of loyal fans. But for British actor Emily Carey, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower on the HBO show, these overwhelming opinions led her to temporarily delete Twitter after it became too "loud."
The "House of the Dragon" Cast on the Queer Tension Between Rhaenyra and Alicent in Episode 1
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff that premiered Aug. 21 on HBO, is all about the relationship between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). The duo open up to POPSUGAR about the connection between the two characters in the first episode of the series.
Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses how Robin Williams’ death lead to her acting hiatus
Speaking to PEOPLE, ‘Buffy’ star Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed it was the death of her former co-star Robin Williams that made her take a step back and realize she needed time away from acting to be with her kids.
Sean Penn’s Projected Picture Works Joins Mill House Motion Pictures to Produce Political Thriller ‘Killers & Diplomats’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Projected Picture Works, the production company founded by Sean Penn last year, has signed on to produce “Killers & Diplomats.” The political thriller tells the true story of four American missionary women who raped and murdered in El Salvador in 1980. It follows a young U.S. diplomat who cracked the case by cultivating an improbable source — risking everything to gather the key evidence. The film is based on an article by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Raymond Bonner. “Killers & Diplomats” is from writers Michael Nourse and John Tyler McClain, whose screenplay was featured on the 2021 Annual Black List. It was developed by producers Jordan Foley and Jonathan Rosenthal of Mill House Motion Pictures....
The "House of the Dragon" Cast on How Aemma's Pregnancy and Labor Define the Rest of the Series
The first episode of "House of the Dragon" features the brutal death of Queen Aemma Targaryen (Sian Brooke) during childbirth. The queen, we learn, has tried unsuccessfully for years to give birth to a son, and her only surviving living child is Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). This time, her husband, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), is convinced she will give birth to a healthy baby boy who will finally secure the line of succession, but the child, Baelon, dies soon after his mother. The cast and showrunners of "House of the Dragon" spoke to POPSUGAR about filming the gruesome scene and the implications Aemma's death has on the rest of the series.
