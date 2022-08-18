ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Aura Nails Are Very on Brand For Her

Megan Fox's aura, and it's as gorgeous as she is. OK, maybe it's not her real aura, but Fox's manicurist, Brittney Boyce, posted a picture of the actor's latest manicure, and her "aura" nail art is simply captivating. Fox's nails were kept a long, tapered square shape and had a...
POPSUGAR

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married, Hyland's "Modern Family" costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the news Saturday evening on Instagram. After postponing their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wed in front of their friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA on Aug. 20, according to a photo posted by another one of the actor's "Modern Family" costars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The couple's wedding party included Ciara Robinson, who served as Hyland's maid of honor, and bridesmaids Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. The women celebrated Hyland with a bachelorette party in Mexico in July. POPSUGAR has reached out to Hyland and Adams's representatives for comment on the couple's happy news.
POPSUGAR

Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars

Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
POPSUGAR

Hilary Duff's Latest Tattoo Is a Departure From Her Usual Tiny Designs

An evil eye recently joined Hilary Duff's growing collection of body art. On Aug. 22, the "How I Met Your Father" actor and her tattoo artist, Victoria Do at celebrity-favorite spot Bang Bang Tattoo, shared a close-up of her new ink on Instagram. Though Duff usually opts for tiny, hidden tattoos, she chose a more standout piece for her latest: an evil-eye motif at the center of a lotus, with a pair of hands surrounding the illustration.
POPSUGAR

Meghan Markle Says Her Ambition Was Seen as "a Terrible Thing" While Dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast series has finally arrived. For the first episode of "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex interviews now-retired tennis icon and close friend Serena Williams about ambition, a quality both women are replete with. Markle begins by sharing how, after viewing the future as "limitless" for most of her life, she learned in her 30s that some perceive ambition as a bad thing. That realization coincided with when she first became romantically involved with now-husband Prince Harry back in 2016.
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Wears This Divisive Shorts Trend From the '90s

Building on her signature grunge-inspired style, Billie Eilish delivered a fresh look on her trip to Asia. The "Everything I Wanted" singer shared a carousel of images with fans on Instagram on Aug. 17, the first of which consisted of her in an oversize black sweater over a pair of denim bermuda shorts. Finished with platform Converse sneakers styled with black socks and a Harley Davidson baseball cap, Eilish looked comfortable and cool posing on stage. Her choppy, dark hairstyle only added to the edgy theme.
POPSUGAR

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 14th Birthday: "We Love U!!"

Happy birthday, Zuma Rossdale! Gwen Stefani's son, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, turned 14 years old on Aug. 21, and his mom commemorated the special day on Instagram. Stefani shared a series of adorable photos of Zuma throughout the years, including a shot of him as a baby and another of his decadent birthday cake. "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! gx," she captioned the snaps.
POPSUGAR

How Do Abercrombie Jeans Truly Fit? Our Shopping Director Tests Them Out and Gets Honest

Trying on jeans is probably my least-favorite fashion task. There are so many intricacies that can make denim look fabulous or absolutely awful. That's why I have been nervous to try the TikTok-famous Abercrombie jeans — ordering pants can be risky! After enough friends and fellow editors convinced me that they're 100 percent worth it, I decided to test out the Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High-Rise 90s Straight Jean ($100).
The Guardian

Vampire’s Kiss: Nicolas Cage is unforgettable in this freakishly great cult classic

Every film review, every article of cultural analysis, and in fact every piece of writing ever written, is informed by a system of expression we call language, which is used to describe aspects of a state of being we call reality. Nicolas Cage’s performance in the freakishly great 1989 cult classic Vampire’s Kiss transcends language and exposes the limitations of human vocabulary, entering a space sometimes rationalised with the defeatist turn of phrase “there are no words”.
Variety

Sean Penn’s Projected Picture Works Joins Mill House Motion Pictures to Produce Political Thriller ‘Killers & Diplomats’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Projected Picture Works, the production company founded by Sean Penn last year, has signed on to produce “Killers & Diplomats.” The political thriller tells the true story of four American missionary women who raped and murdered in El Salvador in 1980. It follows a young U.S. diplomat who cracked the case by cultivating an improbable source — risking everything to gather the key evidence. The film is based on an article by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Raymond Bonner. “Killers & Diplomats” is from writers Michael Nourse and John Tyler McClain, whose screenplay was featured on the 2021 Annual Black List. It was developed by producers Jordan Foley and Jonathan Rosenthal of Mill House Motion Pictures....
POPSUGAR

The "House of the Dragon" Cast on How Aemma's Pregnancy and Labor Define the Rest of the Series

The first episode of "House of the Dragon" features the brutal death of Queen Aemma Targaryen (Sian Brooke) during childbirth. The queen, we learn, has tried unsuccessfully for years to give birth to a son, and her only surviving living child is Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). This time, her husband, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), is convinced she will give birth to a healthy baby boy who will finally secure the line of succession, but the child, Baelon, dies soon after his mother. The cast and showrunners of "House of the Dragon" spoke to POPSUGAR about filming the gruesome scene and the implications Aemma's death has on the rest of the series.
