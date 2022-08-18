Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Fire crews battle overnight structure fire outside Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire crews were kept busy early Monday morning, after a structure fire erupted east of Hastings. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the Hastings Rural Fire Department got a call of an abandoned building showing visible flames in the 700 block of Heartland Ave.
WOWT
Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail. Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be...
NebraskaTV
Ravenna leaders believe trail will become destination for families
RAVENNA, Neb. — Riverfront property becomes a destination in Ravenna. And while some may raise their noses at the location, community leaders believe the new hike and bike trail could be a catalyst for future growth. “The most beautiful part is on the east side,” said Julie Chramosta. “Deer,...
News Channel Nebraska
Four Nebraskans take titles at 31st Annual Oregon Trail Rodeo
HASTINGS, NEB. – Four Nebraskans took home Oregon Trail Rodeo titles after the 31st annual event ended on August 21 in Hastings, Neb. Denton Oestmann, Auburn, won the tie-down roping; Jeff Johnston, Thedford, was the header for the team that won the team roping, and in the ranch bronc riding, Austin Rose, Blue Hill, won the Friday night event and Riggin Heikel, Pleasanton, won the Saturday night event.
Kearney Hub
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in
HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
NebraskaTV
Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (43) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
Kearney Hub
Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board
KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.
NebraskaTV
UNK drops exhibition match against former rival UNO
OMAHA, Neb. — A young Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team battled Division I Nebraska-Omaha Saturday afternoon in an exhibition match, falling -16, -22, -22, at Baxter Arena. UNK, playing five first-year payers this afternoon, led early in the second set and led throughout the third before a late UNO rally in each set.
