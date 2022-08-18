Read full article on original website
Gloves Are Off in Democrat Primary for Bristol County Sheriff
A commitment to remain civil during their debate last week on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight was quickly jettisoned when Bristol County Sheriff candidates Nick Bernier and George McNeil filed a joint statement condemning their fellow Democratic candidate, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, for a mailing commissioned by Heroux's campaign that hit tens of thousands of doors in the SouthCoast the day following the debate.
New Bedford Murderer to Be Released, Deported to Canada
NEW BEDFORD — A man convicted of murdering another man after a Portuguese feast in New Bedford in 2005 is set to be released into federal immigrations custody, according to an Aug. 16 decision from the state parole board. Now 54, Jose Raposo has spent around 17 years in...
Swansea Armed Robber Sentenced to Five Years in Prison
SWANSEA — A 39-year-old man from Bristol, Rhode Island who committed two armed robberies in Seekonk and Swansea in 2020 — one while out on bail — has been sentenced to serve five years in state prison. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Niles Webster pleaded...
ASHLEY KALUS – FIELD OFFICE – TIVERTON
Tiverton, RI – Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for governor, and Sue Cienki, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, announced the opening of a Tiverton field office. This is the first time in the Republican Party’s history that a field office has been opened in the East Bay...
Former Gov. Gina Raimondo to visit Ocean State
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ocean State Monday. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce will be taking part in an event in East Providence. The event, slated for Monday afternoon, aims to highlight the work of...
Massachusetts convicted felon arrested for allegedly making and selling ghost guns
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license, including ghost guns. William Viera, 33, of Taunton, was charged with one count of dealing in firearms without a license. Following an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, Viera was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022.
Solar Panels ‘Played a Role’ in New Bedford House Fire
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's fire department says no one was injured in a house fire that displaced one person and a dog in the city's far North End on Sunday evening — but officials say solar panels "played a role" in the fire. Firefighters were sent to...
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
Fall River Police Investigating First Murder of 2022
FALL RIVER — Fall River police are investigating a fatal stabbing Sunday night that the Bristol County District Attorney's Office described as the city's first homicide of the year. According to the D.A.'s office, the murder took place in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street in Fall River...
Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me
A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
Fatal stabbing marks Fall River's first homicide of 2022
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Prosecutors in Bristol County said Monday that a man was stabbed to death in Fall River, marking the city's first homicide of 2022. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 58-year-old Antonio Santos of Fall River was attacked Sunday night on County Street. Officers...
Seekonk Officials Demand Action on Rehoboth Sludge
The Seekonk Board of Selectmen intends to contact the state’s Department of Environmental Protection in an effort to remove the sludge dumped in wetlands in Rehoboth. Approximately 300 truckloads of sewage sludge were dumped by a company called EarthSource last March. The DEP has agreed to take oversight of the testing and removal from the Rehoboth Conservation Commission.
North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
Dartmouth Man Arrested After Six-Hour Standoff With Police
A six-hour standoff between a man armed with a knife and Dartmouth Police ended peacefully on Saturday. On August 20 at about 10 a.m., Dartmouth Police attempted to arrest Jack Bradford Gifford, 20, of Dartmouth Street on an outstanding warrant. While police attempted to arrest him, Gifford armed himself with...
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
New Bedford Police Officer Injured by Illegal ATV Rider
An illegal ATV rider struck a New Bedford police officer on Sunday and now faces multiple charges. Police said that on Sunday, August 21, officers were monitoring a group of motorcycles, dirtbikes and ATVs traveling in a large group across the city. “Many of the bikes were being illegally operated...
Exclusive: ABC 6 speaks with man who witnessed 25-year-old man assault his mother
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Christian Salveti was getting ready for dinner on Saturday when he noticed a random car in his driveway on Honeyman Avenue in Middletown. The driver and passenger were 25-year old Houshang Azimi and his 61-year-old mother. Salveti said the two got out of the car...
Police seek person of interest in ‘upskirting’ at MBTA South Station
BOSTON — Transit Police are looking for a person in connection with an “upskirting” investigation at South Station. Police say the incident happened in the bus terminal around 7 a.m. Aug. 17. The person pictured is a “subject of interest,” according to police. Anyone with...
Dartmouth Police Catch Homeless Man Suspected of Car Break-Ins
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police have arrested a man who allegedly tried to break into vehicles in town after they found he had an outstanding arrest warrant for a similar crime. Police said officers responded to Country Club Boulevard off Tucker Road at around midnight on Sunday morning for a...
Authorities investigating possible murder-suicide in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Investigators responded to a possible murder-suicide in Wareham Friday evening. According to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, Wareham Police called State Police detectives about a double-fatal shooting around 5 p.m. At this point, it appears to be a murder-suicide, according to Cruz.
