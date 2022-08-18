ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Faraday Future Announces Partnership with Gameloft Asphalt 8 Popular Mobile Simulation Game

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced a joint partnership with Gameloft, a leader in the creation and development of games. FF’s first concept car, the FFZERO1, will be featured inside Asphalt 8, Gameloft’s most downloaded and multi-awarded mobile racing game. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005756/en/ Faraday Future today announced a joint partnership with Gameloft, a leader in the creation and development of games. FF’s first concept car, the FFZERO1, will be featured inside Asphalt 8, Gameloft’s most downloaded and multi-awarded mobile racing game. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume

ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking Into Gartner's Recent Short Interest

Gartner's (NYSE:IT) short percent of float has fallen 5.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.32 million shares sold short, which is 1.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: Bitcoin Breaks Support As Technical Picture Darkens

Bitcoin futures broke through some potentially important support levels on Friday as a result of its 9.3% plunge. The first is /BTC snapped through a shorter-term uptrend that began off the yearly lows in late June and continued through the lows in the middle and end of July. Another development that happened on the same day was the contract gave up the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average and closed below it, which was roughly in confluence with the trendline itself.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 32,868.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 12,366.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,125.49. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 3.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

