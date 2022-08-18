Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weekly Gains Dwarfed By This Soon-To-Be Rebranded Token
EOS (EOS) +13.8% $22.89 On April 29, 2018 -93.3%. Chiliz (CHZ) +7.65% $0.89 On March 13, 2021 -78.7%. The EOS Network Foundation announced recently that it had combined resources with partners such as Wax and UX Network to form a “coalition of blockchains.”. EOS will go through a rebranding...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed Amid Wall Street Rout: Analyst Sees Bullish News For Crypto From Key Data This Week
Bitcoin, Ethereum mixed, Dogecoin declines as stocks plunge on Monday. Strong dollar, inflation concerns back on the radar for crypto investors. Large long liquidations, failure to attract new active users factors in the collapse of recent crypto rally. Major coins were mixed Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Justin Sun Claims USDD Is Safer Than Terra's Failed UST Stablecoin, But Risks Remain
What happened: The USDD stablecoin USDD/USD, which is backed by Tron TRX/USD, has received criticism due to its algorithmic peg to the dollar. Comparisons between Tron’s USDD and Terra’s UST have become prevalent, but TRON founder Justin Sun cleared the air about this comparison in an interview with CoinGecko.
Faraday Future Announces Partnership with Gameloft Asphalt 8 Popular Mobile Simulation Game
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced a joint partnership with Gameloft, a leader in the creation and development of games. FF’s first concept car, the FFZERO1, will be featured inside Asphalt 8, Gameloft’s most downloaded and multi-awarded mobile racing game. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005756/en/ Faraday Future today announced a joint partnership with Gameloft, a leader in the creation and development of games. FF’s first concept car, the FFZERO1, will be featured inside Asphalt 8, Gameloft’s most downloaded and multi-awarded mobile racing game. (Graphic: Business Wire)
How BP, ConocoPhillips Could Benefit From Upcoming Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Closure
Russia’s state-owned multinational energy corporation announced another maintenance closure of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, following a reduction in natural gas volume over the past few weeks, as the pipeline is currently operating at 20% of the contractual volume, per CNBC. What Happened: The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will...
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cannabis ETF Makes Bold Bet On Legalization, Reversing Stance On U.S. Marijuana Assets
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, an exchange-traded fund specializing mainly in Canadian cannabis companies and ancillary marijuana businesses, will begin to include U.S.-based marijuana multistate operators. “We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world’s largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud...
Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume
ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
The Venture Capital Firm Behind Big Tech Wants to Break Big Tech's Monopoly
Venture capital group Andreessen Horowitz zeroed on crypto to destroy the excessive concentration of Big Tech power that the firm was instrumental in creating, the Financial Times reports. Chris Dixon, the founder of Andreessen's crypto arm, said the internet had led to power concentration among a handful of companies, including...
Looking Into Gartner's Recent Short Interest
Gartner's (NYSE:IT) short percent of float has fallen 5.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.32 million shares sold short, which is 1.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
EXCLUSIVE: A War Of Ideology Is Taking Over The Metaverse. What's At Stake For Big Tech?
The metaverse: a future version of the internet that everyone loves to brag about but doesn’t really exist yet. As we discussed in part one of this two-part series, much of the technical infrastructure needed to build the metaverse (beyond today’s hype) is still being addressed. The monumental...
Tuesday's Market Minute: Bitcoin Breaks Support As Technical Picture Darkens
Bitcoin futures broke through some potentially important support levels on Friday as a result of its 9.3% plunge. The first is /BTC snapped through a shorter-term uptrend that began off the yearly lows in late June and continued through the lows in the middle and end of July. Another development that happened on the same day was the contract gave up the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average and closed below it, which was roughly in confluence with the trendline itself.
Society Pass Looks To Be Tapping Into Singapore's Growing E-Commerce Industry With Its Latest Acquisition
Singapore is considered a great safe haven for businesses. For over a decade, the country has been among the most crucial financial and business hubs of Southeast Asia, drawing in entrepreneurs from across the continent and around the world. Singapore is known as the go-to destination for multinational corporations because...
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CI&T CINT shares increased by 5.2% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 4.85% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.4...
Twitter, Zoom Video And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 29.9% to $29.01 after declining around 14% on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 23.1% to $11.30 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286. Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 20.4% to $6.07....
Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 32,868.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 12,366.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,125.49. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 3.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile,...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0