The CDC is easing its guidance on Covid-19 restrictions. Unvaccinated people no longer have to quarantine if they're exposed to the virus. Instead, they're advised to mask up for 10 days and get tested after day five. Schools can now drop the test-to-stay policy, meaning it is no longer recommended to test people in schools who do not have Covid symptoms. Social distancing has also been deemphasized. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, regional clinical director at Carbon Health and a member of the Governor's Medical advisory team, joined Cheddar News to discuss.

