Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
CDC Issues New Guidance on Covid-19 Isolation and Health Risk
The CDC is easing its guidance on Covid-19 restrictions. Unvaccinated people no longer have to quarantine if they're exposed to the virus. Instead, they're advised to mask up for 10 days and get tested after day five. Schools can now drop the test-to-stay policy, meaning it is no longer recommended to test people in schools who do not have Covid symptoms. Social distancing has also been deemphasized. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, regional clinical director at Carbon Health and a member of the Governor's Medical advisory team, joined Cheddar News to discuss.
Comments / 0