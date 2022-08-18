Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
13abc.com
German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
170th Sandusky County Fair kicks off with livestock contests, rides and more
FREMONT, Ohio — The 170th Sandusky County Fair began on Monday, with a bustling midway, animals and kids enjoying their last week of summer before returning to school. Siblings Ezekiel and Corrina Ley are preparing their goats to be shown at the general livestock contest on Tuesday. Ezekiel said...
visitfindlay.com
Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio
Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
WTOL 11 launches Good Day program
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11’s Toledo’s longest-running 9 a.m. show, “Your Day,” has been revamped into “Good Day.”. The team on Summit Street has been tailoring the show to be fun, local, and positive for viewers. The new show format launches Sept. 6. "For...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old from Lucas County now sits in a Columbus hospital on dialysis. The latest person suffering from that E. coli outbreak that’s stretched into 4 states. It’s expected to be a long road to recovery with the illness already sapping most of his energy...
Engage Toledo ambassadors' application deadline Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 75 Toledoans have applied to become the next Engage Toledo Ambassadors, but only 24 of them will be selected. Former ambassador Celeste Felix said the role helped her personally and professionally. She became an ambassador four years ago and she's still using everything she learned today.
thevillagereporter.com
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
WTOL-TV
'Garlic Naan' recipe as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Learn how to make garlic naan as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day. The recipe is provided by Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Bancroft near the University of Toledo. Brianna Stewart joined Amanda, Diane and Steven to make the tasty snack. Recipe. Garlic Naan. 1/3 cup milk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local businesses off Adams St. happy with boost Toledo Pride brings to the area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride's weekend festivities came to an end on Sunday, and local businesses down Adams Street in Uptown Toledo were happy with the extra revenue generated by the event. The Brunch Crawl, which has become a popular part of Toledo Pride's festivities, took place from 2...
Body pulled from Maumee River identified as Perrysburg man
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
As Columbus teachers strike, Toledo educators weigh in on possibility of local strike
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton said while a teachers' strike in Toledo is very unlikely, that doesn't necessarily mean teachers are satisfied with their current environment. "We definitely had an uptick in teachers resigning over the summer, leading into this school year, and after...
BGSU brings in the fall semester with traditions, new and old
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is striving to keep old campus traditions alive, as well as welcoming in some new ones. The University kicked off a new tradition this year: "Sunrise on the Hill" invited students to start the semester with an early morning on the hill behind the Doyt Perry Stadium, joined by groups like BGSU cheerleading, secret spirit group "sicsic" and university president Rodney Rogers. Students were encouraged to bring blankets and friends for the first-day-of-class event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Local family’s gift opens new possibilities for Cherry Street Mission Ministries guests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who are experiencing homelessness are often outside in all kinds of weather. While many of us think about donating clothes, there’s another way you can help protect people in the elements. An umbrella may not be the first thing that comes to mind when...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Toledo Pride kicks off festivities Friday after 2 years of smaller events due to COVID-19
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returned on Friday to kick off the weekend's events at Promenade Park after the COVID-19 pandemic caused two years of smaller events. Toledo Pride's Marketing Coordinator, Chad Turner, said he's excited to see the event "back in full force" in 2022. In 2020, the event was a prerecorded indoor celebration, and in 2021, the event was held with limited tickets.
2022 Toledo Pride Guide: a full weekend of fun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returns to the downtown area for its annual celebrations. The long-awaited festivities are finally here! Here's a quick Pride Guide to navigate you as you make your plans:. Friday. Toledo Pride – Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m. Pride Month may be...
13abc.com
CCMI to hold 2nd annual Back-to-School Giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Charles Cole Ministries International, Inc. is holding it’s 2nd annual Back-to-School Book Bag and School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event will take place on Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Temple, The Church of Grace located at 2730 Fulton St.
Ukraine refugee finds new home in Michigan
LUNA PIER, Mich. — It's been six months since Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the ongoing conflict that began in 2014. And there are no signs of it stopping. Svetlana Stahl, from Luna Pier, Michigan, took in Olga Pluzhynk, a Ukrainian refugee, on July 26. Pluzhnyk...
Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 1