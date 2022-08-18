ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
TOLEDO, OH
visitfindlay.com

Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio

Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11 launches Good Day program

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11’s Toledo’s longest-running 9 a.m. show, “Your Day,” has been revamped into “Good Day.”. The team on Summit Street has been tailoring the show to be fun, local, and positive for viewers. The new show format launches Sept. 6. "For...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old from Lucas County now sits in a Columbus hospital on dialysis. The latest person suffering from that E. coli outbreak that’s stretched into 4 states. It’s expected to be a long road to recovery with the illness already sapping most of his energy...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Engage Toledo ambassadors' application deadline Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 75 Toledoans have applied to become the next Engage Toledo Ambassadors, but only 24 of them will be selected. Former ambassador Celeste Felix said the role helped her personally and professionally. She became an ambassador four years ago and she's still using everything she learned today.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
SWANTON, OH
WTOL-TV

'Garlic Naan' recipe as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Learn how to make garlic naan as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day. The recipe is provided by Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Bancroft near the University of Toledo. Brianna Stewart joined Amanda, Diane and Steven to make the tasty snack. Recipe. Garlic Naan. 1/3 cup milk.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Body pulled from Maumee River identified as Perrysburg man

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

BGSU brings in the fall semester with traditions, new and old

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is striving to keep old campus traditions alive, as well as welcoming in some new ones. The University kicked off a new tradition this year: "Sunrise on the Hill" invited students to start the semester with an early morning on the hill behind the Doyt Perry Stadium, joined by groups like BGSU cheerleading, secret spirit group "sicsic" and university president Rodney Rogers. Students were encouraged to bring blankets and friends for the first-day-of-class event.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Pride kicks off festivities Friday after 2 years of smaller events due to COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returned on Friday to kick off the weekend's events at Promenade Park after the COVID-19 pandemic caused two years of smaller events. Toledo Pride's Marketing Coordinator, Chad Turner, said he's excited to see the event "back in full force" in 2022. In 2020, the event was a prerecorded indoor celebration, and in 2021, the event was held with limited tickets.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

2022 Toledo Pride Guide: a full weekend of fun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returns to the downtown area for its annual celebrations. The long-awaited festivities are finally here! Here's a quick Pride Guide to navigate you as you make your plans:. Friday. Toledo Pride – Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m. Pride Month may be...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

CCMI to hold 2nd annual Back-to-School Giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Charles Cole Ministries International, Inc. is holding it’s 2nd annual Back-to-School Book Bag and School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event will take place on Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Temple, The Church of Grace located at 2730 Fulton St.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Ukraine refugee finds new home in Michigan

LUNA PIER, Mich. — It's been six months since Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the ongoing conflict that began in 2014. And there are no signs of it stopping. Svetlana Stahl, from Luna Pier, Michigan, took in Olga Pluzhynk, a Ukrainian refugee, on July 26. Pluzhnyk...
LUNA PIER, MI
WTOL 11

Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

