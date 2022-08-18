Bitcoin futures broke through some potentially important support levels on Friday as a result of its 9.3% plunge. The first is /BTC snapped through a shorter-term uptrend that began off the yearly lows in late June and continued through the lows in the middle and end of July. Another development that happened on the same day was the contract gave up the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average and closed below it, which was roughly in confluence with the trendline itself.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO