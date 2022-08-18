ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: Bitcoin Breaks Support As Technical Picture Darkens

Bitcoin futures broke through some potentially important support levels on Friday as a result of its 9.3% plunge. The first is /BTC snapped through a shorter-term uptrend that began off the yearly lows in late June and continued through the lows in the middle and end of July. Another development that happened on the same day was the contract gave up the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average and closed below it, which was roughly in confluence with the trendline itself.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Rsi#Onl
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 2.84% to $0.87 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 584.2K, which is 17.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $496.8 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On Thomson Reuters's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Thomson Reuters TRI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Preview: Ucloudlink Group's Earnings

Ucloudlink Group UCL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ucloudlink Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Ucloudlink Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For II-VI

II-VI IIVI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that II-VI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94. II-VI bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why This Denny's Analyst Is Turning Bullish

There is an upside to Denny's Corp.’s DENN current expectations for the back half of 2022 and 2023, while the company’s long-term prospects remain intact under new CEO Kelli Valade, according to Wedbush. The Denny's Analyst: Nick Setyan upgraded the rating for Denny's from Neutral to Outperform, while...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Hopeful Golden Cross Forms On NextEra Energy's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of NextEra Energy NEE. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Golden Cross Appears Before Ubiquiti Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Ubiquiti UI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Bearish Sign Appears On APA's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of APA APA. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

American Software's Earnings Outlook

American Software AMSWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that American Software will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. American Software bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets

As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy