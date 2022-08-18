Read full article on original website
Bitcoin futures broke through some potentially important support levels on Friday as a result of its 9.3% plunge. The first is /BTC snapped through a shorter-term uptrend that began off the yearly lows in late June and continued through the lows in the middle and end of July. Another development that happened on the same day was the contract gave up the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average and closed below it, which was roughly in confluence with the trendline itself.
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
CI&T CINT shares increased by 5.2% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 4.85% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.4...
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 2.84% to $0.87 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 584.2K, which is 17.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $496.8 million.
EOS (EOS) +13.8% $22.89 On April 29, 2018 -93.3%. Chiliz (CHZ) +7.65% $0.89 On March 13, 2021 -78.7%. The EOS Network Foundation announced recently that it had combined resources with partners such as Wax and UX Network to form a “coalition of blockchains.”. EOS will go through a rebranding...
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Thomson Reuters TRI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Ucloudlink Group UCL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ucloudlink Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Ucloudlink Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
II-VI IIVI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that II-VI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94. II-VI bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
There is an upside to Denny's Corp.’s DENN current expectations for the back half of 2022 and 2023, while the company’s long-term prospects remain intact under new CEO Kelli Valade, according to Wedbush. The Denny's Analyst: Nick Setyan upgraded the rating for Denny's from Neutral to Outperform, while...
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares surged 60.5% to $0.7238 after the company announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of KL4 surfactant and AEROSURF. The company may receive up to $78.9 million in milestones. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO shares jumped 43.8% to...
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of NextEra Energy NEE. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Ubiquiti UI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Atlassian Corp TEAM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 49.24%. Currently, Atlassian Corp has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion. Buying $100 In TEAM: If an investor had bought $100 of TEAM stock 5 years...
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of APA APA. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
American Software AMSWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that American Software will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. American Software bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
