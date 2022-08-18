ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inhale, exhale, and release your stress away at Naam yoga therapist EuGene Gant's Breathwork Night, a yoga session focused on relieving the mind at Tierra Santa Healing House. Guests will experience different forms of breathwork aimed to help strengthen their thinking capabilities and amplify clarity. Attendees are invited to elevate their vibration, boost their senses, and kickstart their personal healing journey during this breath session. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. Tickets cost $60 to $70 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina.
Get Lost In A Totally Fall-tastic Hay Maze Coming To Miami This October

We all know that living in the Magic City has its perks, with clear-blue skies, tropical weather all year and scenic beaches. But when the fall months roll around, leaves don’t change color and the breeze doesn’t get as chilly as other cities. Luckily, we’re getting a taste of authentic Autumn magic this October through an immersive pop-up known as Hay Maze Miami.
19 Best Things to do in Downtown Miami FL You Must Try

Looking for the Best Things to do in downtown Miami, FL?. Miami is more than just another tourist destination: it’s an adventure into culture, nature, and history. Located in Southeast Florida, Miami is home to nearly half-a-million people and attracts over 20 million visitors each year. With such a large and diverse population, there is a myriad of activities to experience in the city.
Banana art fight heads to court in split over pricey duct-tape artwork

Miami, Florida - The artwork called Comedian, which consists of a banana ducted taped to a wall, has incited a legal battle between two artists that's headed to court, creating quite a split in the art world. This case is bananas. An Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan, attached a banana to...
2 incredible August events in Miami you don't want to miss

Discover Afro-Caribbean dance and celebrate the last month of Summer events in Miami to the fullest. Beach time, warm weather, and a ton of entertaining events and activities are all hallmarks of August, popularly known as the month of events in Miami Beach & Greater Miami. The city is less...
3 private pools to rent near Miami starting at $40 an hour

Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up. 1. Pool overlooking the lakeRenting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake. Location: West ParkCost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)Number of guests: Up to 30 Photo courtesy of...
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 18 for KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge, where the owner hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. North Lauderdale elected officials attending included Mayor Ana Ziade, Vice Mayor Samson Borgelin, and Commissioners Lorenzo...
A Taste of Ft Lauderdale

Recently arrived back from a vacation in Ft Lauderdale, visiting Alan (Alfanso) and Miriam. Had a wonderful time (I always do). We visited a pub, which brewed its own beer, with Alan and Miriam bringing some food to enjoy with the drinks. I was treated to one of my favourite breads again... Alan's Semolina Sourdough with Golden Raisins, Pine Nuts and Fennel Seeds. For the past few months I had been on a gluten free baking spree but after enjoying Alan's wonderful baking the first thing I had to bake after arriving home is his really tasty recipe.
Taste Of The Town: Fox's Lounge reopens its doors after 7-year hiatus

MIAMI - After almost seven years of being closed, the beloved dive bar and restaurant known as Fox's Lounge has just reopened its doors. The iconic South Miami spot that was dubbed the  "Darkest Bar In Miami" for 69 years, is serving up some real love and nostalgia for its loyal fans.What's old is *old* again inside the legendary restaurant and bar that first opened its doors in 1946. They closed back in 2016 and now Randy Alonso and his hospitality group Lost Boy & Co., are the 4th owners, who took on the relaunch challenge with gusto."We got to rebuild the...
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"

MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat.   "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago.  "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
