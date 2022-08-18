MIAMI - After almost seven years of being closed, the beloved dive bar and restaurant known as Fox's Lounge has just reopened its doors. The iconic South Miami spot that was dubbed the "Darkest Bar In Miami" for 69 years, is serving up some real love and nostalgia for its loyal fans.What's old is *old* again inside the legendary restaurant and bar that first opened its doors in 1946. They closed back in 2016 and now Randy Alonso and his hospitality group Lost Boy & Co., are the 4th owners, who took on the relaunch challenge with gusto."We got to rebuild the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO