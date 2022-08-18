ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Aces win playoff opener with strong final quarter

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgOfC_0hMEmCge00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Once again the Aces closed with a bang to finish off an opponent.

With Chelsea Gray leading a fourth-quarter burst, the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 79-63 on Wednesday night to win the opener of their best-of-three WNBA playoff series.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ela9y_0hMEmCge00
    Phoenix guard Sophie Cunningham, left, fouls Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) in the first half of their playoff opener Wednesday night. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4Fh3_0hMEmCge00
    Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) drives against Phoenix forward Brianna Turner in the first half of Game 1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cd8Xa_0hMEmCge00
    Aces forward A’ja Wilson is elated after her team makes a clutch play in Wednesday night’s opening-game playoff victory over Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Phoenix had sliced a comfortable Aces’ lead to one early in the fourth at Michelob Ultra Arena when Gray went to work. A 7-0 run pushed the Aces’ lead to nine points, then they ran off a 13-3 scoring burst to put the game out of reach.

Gray had nine points in the final period and finished with 17 points. In a key sequence, she scored five consecutive points — two free throws on a flagrant foul call against Phoenix’s Megan Gustafson followed by a 3-pointer — giving the Aces a 60-51 edge.

The Aces, who average 90 points, didn’t show a ton of firepower against Phoenix. But Gray, who made 6 of 9 shots, said the Mercury were good at congesting the lane. “And we settled for some outside shots,” she said. “That’s what they were giving us. … Credit their defense for challenging us.”

Aces coach Becky Hammon praised her point guard’s play down the stretch. “You watch Chelsea, and you know she loves these moments,” Hammon said.

The Aces won their final three regular-season games to clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, with each victory featuring a strong fourth-quarter effort. Wednesday’s triumph was more of the same.

The Aces shot 61.5% in the final quarter and 40.6% overall (26-for-64 shooting). But they had nine 3-pointers to five for the Mercury and made all 18 of their free throws.

Phoenix, playing without injured starters Diana Taurasi (quad) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (personal reasons), shot 30.7 percent (23-for-75). They also lost Shey Peddy in the third quarter to a leg injury.

Diamond DeShields led Phoenix with 18 points.

Kelsey Plum had a game-high 22 points for the Aces on 6-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-7 from 3-point range. Teammate Jackie Young added 16 points, also shooting 6-for-13.

A’ja Wilson shot an uncharacteristic 2-for-11 and finished with eight points. But she had 12 rebounds, three blocks and three assists.

Game 2 is Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tipoff is 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Vegas Golden Knights waive single-game ticket fees for 24 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Until Tuesday morning, all single-game tickets for Vegas Golden Knights home games during the 2022-23 season at T-Mobile arena will be free of fees. No fees will be included on purchases of all fixed seats at T-Mobile until 10 a.m. Tuesday, the team said. The 24-hour promotion launched Monday at 10 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Diamond Deshields
Person
Megan Gustafson
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
Brianna Turner
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Becky Hammon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Mercury#Michelob Ultra Arena
8 News Now

Las Vegas DMV officers arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online, believed to be part of larger theft ring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers from the Nevada DMV in Las Vegas last week arrested a man accused of selling stolen vehicles online, DMV officials said. David Pereira, 27, was arrested last Friday after trying to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for $27,000 on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace, according to DMV officials. Investigators […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
8 News Now

Las Vegas police locate missing 13-year-old boy

UPDATE: Police in Las Vegas tell 8 News Now they have located a missing 13-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday. No other details have been released. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Las Vegas are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenage boy. Barack Obama Burton-Watkins, 13, was […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy