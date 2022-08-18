Read full article on original website
yourcommunitypaper.com
Pickleball coming to the Packing District
The new Orlando Tennis Centre, located in the Packing District, should be ready by the end of 2022 according to the City. If you prefer pickleball to tennis, you’re in luck. Public Information Officer Ashley Papagni said one of the 17 tennis courts will feature the necessary striping, so it can be converted to two regulation pickleball courts.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Funds available for driver education programs
Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is accepting applications to financially assist driver education safety programs in public and nonpublic schools in Volusia County. The funds must be used for direct educational expenses and not for administration costs. The assistance is provided through fees collected by the Clerk of the...
palmcoastobserver.com
Workers to remove surfacing material at Holland Park Splash Pad
Palm Coast city staff will be removing the “poured-in-place” or “PIP” surface material at the James F. Holland Memorial Park splash pad starting Monday, Aug. 22, and continuing for several weeks. Other amenities at Holland Park will remain open. The splash pad's surface has repeatedly failed,...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Fall registration for drivers education courses opens Aug. 23 in Volusia
Registration for the fall semester Driver’s Education program will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the Volusia County School’s Drivers Education website at https://www.vcsedu.org/drivers-education. There is a support document with the needed questions you will need to answer when you register online. Any student residing in...
Hospitality company hosts hiring event to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting a hiring event this week to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida. The job fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marriott’s Lakeshore Reserve located at 11248 Lakeshore Reserve Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
click orlando
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
OUC deploys artificial reef with 400 tons of concrete
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new artificial reef deployed in central Florida Saturday with nearly 400 tons of granite. Orlando Utilities Commission prepared about 800,000 pounds of concrete Thursday for transport. The concrete is heading from the Indian River Plant in Brevard County to the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
mynews13.com
New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
click orlando
Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
click orlando
80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
flaglerlive.com
Dune Reconstruction Project Is Said To Be Imminent Even as 1 Property Owner Holds Out
Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Jason Harrah told the Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening that the now two-decade-old plan to rebuild 2.6 miles of beach south of the pier is set to begin in June. There is heightened urgency to get...
flaglernewsweekly.com
The Big Five … with Lovie Haley, Palm Coast Protégée
As students head back to college this week, some are reflecting on their summer experiences as interns with high profile companies and government agencies. Softball star Lovie Haley spent her summer as intern with the City of Palm Coast (COPC) and shares a look into how it’s helping prepare her for the future.
Three Great Steakhouses in Florida
Without a doubt, all of us love to go out from time to time, and while it's really easy to prepare some delicious food at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members, it's nice to also treat ourselves to a nice dinner at a great restaurant. If you're one of those people that likes to order a good steak, no matter where you're going, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you appreciate good food.
villages-news.com
Guest at hotel in The Villages tasered three times after police summoned
A guest at a hotel in The Villages was tasered three times after police were summoned to check on the status of a woman staying with him. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the Best Western Sure Stay Hotel at 1201 Avenida Central to check on a woman staying in Room 107 with 36-year-old Brian Edward Wilcoxon of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A family member had expressed concern that the woman was being held against her will at the hotel.
WATCH: Boat Explodes, Spews Fiery Debris At Florida Marina
Officials say four people were injured in the blast.
WESH
Officials: More than 700 jellyfish stings at Volusia beaches in 5 days
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say hundreds of people have reported jellyfish stings at Volusia County beaches this past week. Over the weekend, 367 stings were reported. Adding in the previous sting numbers, that brings the total to 727 stings in five days. Officials say lifeguards went through a...
click orlando
When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
allears.net
Missing the Osborne Lights? Check Out These Holiday Light Shows in Orlando Instead
It’s not too early to start thinking about the holidays…right…RIGHT?. Disney has already made a ton of big holiday announcements for this year. We know that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Magic Kingdom, and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is returning, as well. Plus over on the west coast, Festival of Holidays will be back at Disney California Adventure. But if you’re still missing The Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and are looking for a good light show, then check out some of the options that will be available to you around Orlando this holiday season!
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
