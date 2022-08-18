ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yourcommunitypaper.com

Pickleball coming to the Packing District

The new Orlando Tennis Centre, located in the Packing District, should be ready by the end of 2022 according to the City. If you prefer pickleball to tennis, you’re in luck. Public Information Officer Ashley Papagni said one of the 17 tennis courts will feature the necessary striping, so it can be converted to two regulation pickleball courts.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Funds available for driver education programs

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is accepting applications to financially assist driver education safety programs in public and nonpublic schools in Volusia County. The funds must be used for direct educational expenses and not for administration costs. The assistance is provided through fees collected by the Clerk of the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Workers to remove surfacing material at Holland Park Splash Pad

Palm Coast city staff will be removing the “poured-in-place” or “PIP” surface material at the James F. Holland Memorial Park splash pad starting Monday, Aug. 22, and continuing for several weeks. Other amenities at Holland Park will remain open. The splash pad's surface has repeatedly failed,...
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fall registration for drivers education courses opens Aug. 23 in Volusia

Registration for the fall semester Driver’s Education program will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the Volusia County School’s Drivers Education website at https://www.vcsedu.org/drivers-education. There is a support document with the needed questions you will need to answer when you register online. Any student residing in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
WINTER PARK, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Lovie Haley, Palm Coast Protégée

As students head back to college this week, some are reflecting on their summer experiences as interns with high profile companies and government agencies. Softball star Lovie Haley spent her summer as intern with the City of Palm Coast (COPC) and shares a look into how it’s helping prepare her for the future.
PALM COAST, FL
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Florida

Without a doubt, all of us love to go out from time to time, and while it's really easy to prepare some delicious food at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members, it's nice to also treat ourselves to a nice dinner at a great restaurant. If you're one of those people that likes to order a good steak, no matter where you're going, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you appreciate good food.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Guest at hotel in The Villages tasered three times after police summoned

A guest at a hotel in The Villages was tasered three times after police were summoned to check on the status of a woman staying with him. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the Best Western Sure Stay Hotel at 1201 Avenida Central to check on a woman staying in Room 107 with 36-year-old Brian Edward Wilcoxon of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A family member had expressed concern that the woman was being held against her will at the hotel.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Missing the Osborne Lights? Check Out These Holiday Light Shows in Orlando Instead

It’s not too early to start thinking about the holidays…right…RIGHT?. Disney has already made a ton of big holiday announcements for this year. We know that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Magic Kingdom, and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is returning, as well. Plus over on the west coast, Festival of Holidays will be back at Disney California Adventure. But if you’re still missing The Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and are looking for a good light show, then check out some of the options that will be available to you around Orlando this holiday season!
ORLANDO, FL

