Goochland County, VA

Backup clear after tractor-trailer crash on I-64 East in Goochland

By Will Gonzalez
 5 days ago

UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, the left lane has reopened and the backup is clear.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel to the Richmond area from the west are asked to expect delays after a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 173, just west of the Ashland Road exit. The eastbound left shoulder and left lane are both currently closed.

Photo: 511Virginia
For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org .

