Read full article on original website
Related
Panicked migrant onboard bus heading to NYC from Texas called 911 where he said he and other passengers were 'being held against their will' and being forced to go to the Big Apple
A panicked migrant on a bus heading to the Big Apple hastily told police he and other passengers were being 'forced' to go to New York City against their will. Dozens of migrants have been sent on busses to NYC by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott in an attempt to protest President Joe Biden's border policies. Abbott has also sent migrants to Washington, DC as the number of migrants at the border passed 2.5 million in May, according to the US customs and Border Protection.
"I Highly Recommend Going On It At Night": Here Are The Best And Worst Rides At Disney's Magic Kingdom, Directly From A Former Employee
"While this ride sounds amazing on paper, it just doesn't cut it. Yes, it is very pretty to look at; however, it's really NOT that much different from its older counterpart that many people love even more."
"It's Become A Total Worldwide Thing Now": People Are Sharing Things That The United States Has Made Popular Abroad
"Nobody here has any idea about the actual history behind it. Everyone just celebrates because of US television."
This New Single Malt Brings Together the Art of Japanese Whisky and California Winemaking
The big names still dominate the world of Japanese whisky, with bottles from Suntory and Nikka remaining in extremely high demand. But there are also excellent whiskies from other distilleries to explore, including this new single malt finished in California wine casks. Asaka Single Malt Wine Cask Finish is the newest whisky to come from this distillery, a newer producer in the world of Japanese spirits located in the Fukushima prefecture. The distillery opened in its current form in 2016, but there’s a long history preceding this. Sasanokawa Shuzo, the company behind Asaka, has been making booze for hundreds of years,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The newest regional airline in the US just ceased operations after only 10 months of flying
Aha! had a near-perfect operating month in July 2022 with zero flight cancellations and minimal delays, but the celebration was short-lived.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0