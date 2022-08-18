ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CultureMap Dallas

Barbecue lovers will go hog wild for new BBQ festival in Arlington

The world of Texas barbecue will get even bigger when Q BBQ Fest, dubbed "America’s biggest barbecue festival," comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, November 4-6. According to a release, the Q BBQ Fest, a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Miller Lite, will gather 10-plus pitmasters from across Texas and throughout the country to dish out smoked meats to barbecue lovers at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. The festival will feature 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs.
ARLINGTON, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas hot rod king Richard Rawlings is clearing out Gas Monkey Garage

Dallas' celebrity hot rod king Richard Rawlings is selling off a slew of classic cars — nearly his entire collection. The star of Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud reality show and owner of Gas Monkey Garage in northwest Dallas, is selling nearly two dozen vintage and restored cars in a national auction, which he reveals in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Glimpses of fall appear on this week’s event list. There’s a “fall tasting series” that launches at a Dallas hotel restaurant, a restaurant special to celebrate National Red Wine Day, and one of the first big food and wine festivals of the season. But it’s still officially summer, which means warm weather flavors continue to dominate. A seafood and wine pairing dinner, taqueria pop-up, and a special on a famous frozen beverage round out the list.
Dallas, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Does Dallas' Greenville Avenue really need a Starbucks coffee shop? Why yes.

Starbucks has been in expansion mode, opening a number of new stores around Dallas including a high-profile location at 1827 Greenville Ave., in the former Taco Cabana space. Despite the gentrifying effect Starbucks has on any neighborhood where they open, it's become fashionable in certain circles to complain about Starbucks, usually in the more entitled neighborhoods where coffee shops are common. (In non-wealthy or transitioning neighborhoods, they're enthusiastically welcomed.) Complaining about Starbucks is an easy way to show you're an independent thinker (irony), superior to the unwashed hordes who line up whenever a Starbucks opens. You're a man of wealth and taste.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 bars with ultra-hot happy hours

Fall has (almost) arrived and if there's one thing that a change in seasons always brings to mind, it's Happy Hours. This August edition of Where to Drink rounds up five new candidates with exciting Happy Hour programs, some with great drink specials, some with food and drink, and one that's really just all about a cheap martini at lunch.
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas

From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

No matter what kind of music you like, this weekend around Dallas is guaranteed to offer something for you. It features nine separate concerts, several of them with huge stars, with genres including rap, rock, country, jazz, and more. If you prefer something more low-key, two new local theater productions are starting their runs, and a big-name comedian is making a rare appearance.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-hit stores for August

The August weather got hot, and back-to-school shopping got even hotter. Whether you want outfit staples or accessories, don't miss an opportunity to pop into these shops to get set for every school occasion this semester. Just in time for football season, these Dallas-based besties recently dropped the Game Day...
CultureMap Dallas

Artistic staff changes shake up 2 Dallas theater companies

Change is in the air, at least for Undermain Theatre and Second Thought Theatre. The two Dallas companies have announced the departure of some key artistic staff members, one of whom has been on board for the last 15 years. Effective August 1, Danielle Georgiou left her role as associate...
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

