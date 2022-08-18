Read full article on original website
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fort Worth Mayor Defending Budget, Says It's Needed for Safer CityLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask MandateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Barbecue lovers will go hog wild for new BBQ festival in Arlington
The world of Texas barbecue will get even bigger when Q BBQ Fest, dubbed "America’s biggest barbecue festival," comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, November 4-6. According to a release, the Q BBQ Fest, a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Miller Lite, will gather 10-plus pitmasters from across Texas and throughout the country to dish out smoked meats to barbecue lovers at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. The festival will feature 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs.
Dallas hot rod king Richard Rawlings is clearing out Gas Monkey Garage
Dallas' celebrity hot rod king Richard Rawlings is selling off a slew of classic cars — nearly his entire collection. The star of Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud reality show and owner of Gas Monkey Garage in northwest Dallas, is selling nearly two dozen vintage and restored cars in a national auction, which he reveals in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Glimpses of fall appear on this week’s event list. There’s a “fall tasting series” that launches at a Dallas hotel restaurant, a restaurant special to celebrate National Red Wine Day, and one of the first big food and wine festivals of the season. But it’s still officially summer, which means warm weather flavors continue to dominate. A seafood and wine pairing dinner, taqueria pop-up, and a special on a famous frozen beverage round out the list.
Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show makes Dallas debut for 2022 holidays
'Twas four months before Christmas and all through Dallas-Fort Worth, holiday event news was stirring — and now comes a new Cirque. Cirque du Soleil’s inaugural Christmas show, "‘Twas the Night Before…" will make its North Texas debut at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie during the 2022 holiday season.
Small-town charm permeates lakeside Rockwall, just 30 minutes east of Dallas
Picturesque sunsets at the lake, great golf, and small-town charm are par for the course in Rockwall, which is just 30 minutes east of Dallas. Live music is also big — there’s a reason why Rockwall was voted the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas. From unwinding...
Storied Casa Linda home for sale tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Exclusive peek inside Mediterranean landmark house for sale in East Dallas. An East...
Dallas-Fort Worth offers 8th best ‘bang for the buck’ for new homes in U.S.
In today’s home market, buyers are looking to get the most house for the lowest price. It turns out that in this regard, the Dallas-Fort Worth area delivers one of the biggest bangs for the buck. A new ranking from residential real estate platform Home Bay puts DFW at...
Does Dallas' Greenville Avenue really need a Starbucks coffee shop? Why yes.
Starbucks has been in expansion mode, opening a number of new stores around Dallas including a high-profile location at 1827 Greenville Ave., in the former Taco Cabana space. Despite the gentrifying effect Starbucks has on any neighborhood where they open, it's become fashionable in certain circles to complain about Starbucks, usually in the more entitled neighborhoods where coffee shops are common. (In non-wealthy or transitioning neighborhoods, they're enthusiastically welcomed.) Complaining about Starbucks is an easy way to show you're an independent thinker (irony), superior to the unwashed hordes who line up whenever a Starbucks opens. You're a man of wealth and taste.
Acclaimed Dallas taqueria Trompo finds perfect new home in Oak Cliff
A beloved Dallas taco shop has found (another) new home: Trompo, the taqueria from owner Luis Olvera which has earned national acclaim, will open in Oak Cliff at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. This is the former home of Kookie Haven, which closed in early July. Trompo has relocated a few...
ICE! chisels back into Gaylord Texan in Grapevine for 2022 holiday season
One of the most popular holiday traditions in all of Dallas-Fort Worth is finally making its post-pandemic return: ICE! returns to Grapevine's Gaylord Texan Resort for the 2022 holiday season. According to an August 17 release, ICE! will run November 11, 2022-January 1, 2023 and will have a Polar Express...
Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket coming to Dallas' Lakewood in fall
Following dozens of feverish Facebook posts and hold-your-breath rumors, it's official: A new Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket will open in Dallas' Lakewood area, at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane. According to a release, the store is going into Hillside Village in Lakewood, in the former Stein...
Dallas' only official hostel in Deep Ellum closes due to pandemic woes
Dallas' only official hostel which calls itself a hostel by name has shut down: Deep Ellum Hostel, which has been offering basic, shared accommodations for overnight stays in Dallas for four years, closed for good. A spokesperson confirmed that the venue's last day was July 31. Always the end of the month.
Hutsell mansion for sale in Dallas' Lakewood has beautiful vintage bathrooms
A famous and beautifully restored house in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood is back on the market. Located at 6969 Lakewood Blvd., it's classic Spanish eclectic design by architect Clifford Hutsell, that was only recently sold in 2021, and is now available for $1,649,000. Built in 1938, the home has 2,204 square...
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 bars with ultra-hot happy hours
Fall has (almost) arrived and if there's one thing that a change in seasons always brings to mind, it's Happy Hours. This August edition of Where to Drink rounds up five new candidates with exciting Happy Hour programs, some with great drink specials, some with food and drink, and one that's really just all about a cheap martini at lunch.
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas
From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
New cat cafe will prowl into East Dallas from kitty rescue group
A well known Dallas cat rescue organization is expanding its reach with a new cat cafe. Called the Cat Café, it's from nonprofit A Voice for All Paws (AVAP), and will provide a home for rescued cats, a sanctuary for cat lovers to grab a coffee, and a place for abandoned cats to get access to veterinary care.
New celeb-endorsed nail studio glosses into Preston Royal Dallas for Texas debut
A modern new nail studio with a celebrity following is making its Texas debut in Dallas’ Preston Royal neighborhood: Glosslab, which touts itself as a hygiene-first, membership-based nail studio, is debuting at 6025 Royal Ln. on Friday, August 19. “We are so thrilled to be coming to Dallas and...
These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
No matter what kind of music you like, this weekend around Dallas is guaranteed to offer something for you. It features nine separate concerts, several of them with huge stars, with genres including rap, rock, country, jazz, and more. If you prefer something more low-key, two new local theater productions are starting their runs, and a big-name comedian is making a rare appearance.
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-hit stores for August
The August weather got hot, and back-to-school shopping got even hotter. Whether you want outfit staples or accessories, don't miss an opportunity to pop into these shops to get set for every school occasion this semester. Just in time for football season, these Dallas-based besties recently dropped the Game Day...
Artistic staff changes shake up 2 Dallas theater companies
Change is in the air, at least for Undermain Theatre and Second Thought Theatre. The two Dallas companies have announced the departure of some key artistic staff members, one of whom has been on board for the last 15 years. Effective August 1, Danielle Georgiou left her role as associate...
