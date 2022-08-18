BEND, OR -- They say you can’t stop progress. But a group from the University of Oregon is working to make sure a piece of Bend history isn’t lost in the process. Archeologist Brian Lane is leading a dig at the Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead site, which is directly in the path of the future Highway 97 North Corridor Project, "We’re really mitigating the work that will be done with the highway construction because there’s not really much wiggle room in terms of the planning on the ODOT side, as I understand it," he tells KBND News, "So, that kind of necessitates the work here to record and preserve as much information about this site as possible."

