Mcdowell County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Did you know: West Virginia has an official state firearm

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wildlife and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an […]
POLITICS
woay.com

Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

Identity of attempted bombing suspect confirmed

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The identity of the man involved in an attempted bombing in Bluefield this week was confirmed. Monday, August 22, 2022 a bomb threat was made in the city of Bluefield, West Virginia. Bluefield Police Department received the call at 8:46 A.M. and responded to it by 8:49 A.M. Marshal Security at […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Explosives found at two locations in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

More details on bomb threat in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– On Monday morning, August 22, 2022, local and state police along with their bomb squad division responded to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in Courthouse in Bluefield, West Virginia where there were reports of an explosive device near the building. Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department gave more detail on […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WTRF

Counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
TRAFFIC
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
wchstv.com

Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases fall slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia, while active virus cases dropped slightly. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials said in a news release Tuesday that the state’s pandemic death total has now risen to 7,253 with the confirmation of the deaths of a 60-year-old man from Kanawha County and 74-year-old man from Greenbrier County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department of Tourism said it used fall foliage reports […]
TRAVEL
WOWK 13 News

8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 3,000

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia again exceeded 3,000 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 3,009 cases statewide, 167 more than on Thursday. Also reported was 861 new cases received between the Thursday and Friday morning pandemic updates. Active...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

Active shooter drills return with start of schools in W.Va.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active shooter drills like the ones held at Sissonville High School are one way Kanawha County Schools is trying to prevent a school shooting. Safety and Security Director Keith Vititoe said they have been doing them for years, though this year the Uvalde shooting is fresh on their minds.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

POLICE: More explosive devices found at church in Bluefield, suspect in custody

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, one suspect is in custody after additional explosive devices were located at a church in Bluefield. Detective Adams told 59News the devices were located at the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Washington Street. Washington Street is closed...
BLUEFIELD, WV

