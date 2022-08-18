Read full article on original website
Video: Florida man drops half a pound of meth under patrol car during traffic stop
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida man hoping to fool deputies into thinking he didn’t have a bag of meth on him may have wanted to hide it somewhere better than under a patrol car. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, John Schneider had just purchased half a...
Man arrested after attempted carjacking, Daytona Beach Shores officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A 46-year-old man was arrested Sunday after trying to carjack a woman near A1A, according to Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety. Officers said Christopher McHaffie, 46, approached a woman as she was putting beach gear into her car in a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Atlantic Avenue.
'Aww man': Florida man tries hiding meth stash under cop car, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County made a caught-on-camera drug arrest after a traffic stop in DeLand. John Schneider, 49, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. His girlfriend, Lee Sanberg, was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. In the video...
Man shot, killed in Mims, Brevard County deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Mims Monday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded at about 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue, and upon arrival, found the man had been shot. Deputies added that the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries
An early morning pursuit Monday led to the arrest of four people in Indian River County, who authorities said may be involved in dozens of car burglaries up and down the Treasure Coast.
Florida man dies after lawnmower flips into pond, deputies say
A man has died after a lawnmower on which he was riding flipped into a pond, authorities say. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is calling this incident in Mims an unfortunate accident.
Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Volusia County going to trial
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE. According to prosecutors, a man convicted for sex offenses is going on trial in the upcoming week. Jason Minton's trial is for the rape and kidnapping of a woman two and a half years ago in Ormond Beach. Prosecutors said Minton met...
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
Man dies after lawn mower overturns into Mims pond
MIMS, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found with a lawnmower in a pond. The man was found in a pond along Cory Court, west of Folsom Road, in Mims Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona...
Volusia County detectives arrest suspects connected to multiple car burglaries
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Suspects in several burglaries over the past week have been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the burglaries were first reported on Aug. 15. Several people were parked in Pierson and Seville while they were working. The suspects broke windows of multiple...
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
5 people sent to hospital in Daytona Beach following severe hit-and-run crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent five people to the hospital. The crash happened Saturday night near the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a jeep. According to a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
Sheriff Charges 85 In HIDTA Drug “Operation Flying Ice” From California To Florida
Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged
Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
Man struck, killed after exiting car on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was hit and killed on Interstate 4 early Sunday morning after he exited his vehicle following a prior crash near mile marker 118 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident began at 1:57 a.m. in...
Man dies after shooting outside men’s club on OBT
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man who was shot near Stars Men’s Club early Sunday morning has died, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies received a call about the shooting on 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail around 2 a.m., about six minutes after the club was set to close.
Daytona Beach police identify man found dead
Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
Child Dies After House Fire on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – A house fire has claimed the life of a child after Brevard County Fire Rescue Units responded to the blaze around 8 p.m Friday night on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa. According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, the child was pronounced dead...
