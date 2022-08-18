ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

WESH

'Aww man': Florida man tries hiding meth stash under cop car, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County made a caught-on-camera drug arrest after a traffic stop in DeLand. John Schneider, 49, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. His girlfriend, Lee Sanberg, was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. In the video...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Man shot, killed in Mims, Brevard County deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Mims Monday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded at about 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue, and upon arrival, found the man had been shot. Deputies added that the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
MIMS, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Titusville, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Titusville, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Cocoa, FL
click orlando

Man dies after lawn mower overturns into Mims pond

MIMS, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found with a lawnmower in a pond. The man was found in a pond along Cory Court, west of Folsom Road, in Mims Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona...
MIMS, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
DELAND, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police identify man found dead

Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Child Dies After House Fire on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – A house fire has claimed the life of a child after Brevard County Fire Rescue Units responded to the blaze around 8 p.m Friday night on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa. According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, the child was pronounced dead...
COCOA, FL

