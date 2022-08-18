ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication

What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On Thomson Reuters's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Thomson Reuters TRI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sorrento Shares Pop After Interim Data From Lung Cancer Trial

Abivertinib selectively inhibits EGFR-activating and resistant mutation with nearly 300-fold greater potency than wild-type EGFR. In these Independent Review Committee (IRC)-assessed preliminary data, Abivertinib showed significant treatment benefits in 209 response evaluable, heavily treated NSCLC patients with an ORR of 56.5%. A significant CR rate was seen with Abivertinib (5.3%)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 32,868.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 12,366.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,125.49. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 3.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Liberty Energy Stands With Analysts

Liberty Energy LBRT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Liberty Energy has an average price target of $20.86 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $14.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets

As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume

ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
MARKETS
Benzinga

AMC Preferred Equity (APE) Jumps As AMC Entertainment Stock Falls: What's Going On?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Tuesday, while AMC Preferred Equity Units APE surge — what's going on?. AMC declared a special dividend in the form of APE, or AMC Preferred Equity units at the beginning of the month. One APE was distributed for each share of AMC class A common stock outstanding at the close of business on Aug. 15.
STOCKS
Benzinga

