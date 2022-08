JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When the Jacksonville Jaguars returned from halftime of their third preseason game, most offensive starters were no longer wearing shoulder pads. They were done for the night. The first-team defense, though, was getting ready to take the field. “Did you see that two-minute drive?” coach Doug Pederson later quipped, referring to Pittsburgh’s 63-yard touchdown drive in 42 seconds just before intermission. Pederson sent a clear message — and his guys responded with a three-and-out. Still, it was a sign of how expectations have changed on that side of the ball heading into this season. The Jaguars have committed more than $200 million in free agency the past two years — and spent considerable draft capital — trying to get their floundering defense back to a respectable level.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO