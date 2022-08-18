Read full article on original website
Greenville Hosting Fall Yard Sale
For the first time, the City of Greenville is promoting a fall city-wide yard sale. It has been scheduled for Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24. The city is coordinating the two-day yard sale event, which is open to all Greenville residents, and will provide maps showing locations, hours and some of the items at the sales. There is no cost to participate or be included on the map.
100 Years Of Horsepower
Renner Stock Farms in Belleville will host a “100 Years of Horsepower Show & Exhibit” Thursday, August 25, through Saturday, August 27, starting at 9 AM each day. The show will feature muscle, tandem, and classic 4-wheel drive tractors. Events and activities will include field demonstrations, threshing, a sawmill, a shingle mill, rock crushing, a junior rodeo, and more. Food and live entertainment each night. for more, visit 100YearsOfHorsepower.com.
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action
Meeting Wednesday night, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel items. A new transportation director and head mechanic was hired. He is Chad Hancock, who will receive a salary of $65,000 for 260 days of work during the school year. Courtney Abbott was hired...
New Unit Two Teachers Contract
Bond County Community Unit 2 certified teachers began the school year with students on Thursday with a new contract. Wednesday night, the Unit 2 Board of Education approved the two-year contract, after members of the Greenville Education Association ratified it on August 15. The contract includes a four-percent increase for...
KPD Board Approves New Lease
The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night and approved a new two-year lease for its office building at 630 East City Route 40 in Greenville. The monthly rent was increased $50 to $1,250 per month. Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said it was the first increase since the current...
Fatal Side-By-Side Crash In Marion County
A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. WJBD Radio reports Hunter Joliff was driving the side by side in the 400 block of Gerrish Road, south of Patoka, just after 11 PM Sunday night when Marion County deputies say he missed a curve in the roadway, traveled through a ditch, overturned, and came to rest about 40 feet outside of a creek.
Arthur Dwain Jarman
Arthur Dwain Jarman passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the age of 72 at Alton Memorial Rehab in Alton, Illinois. He was born on June 14, 1950, in Hillsboro, Illinois. He is the son of Herschel and Lovetta (nee Reed) Jarman of Sorento, Illinois. He married Keiko (nee...
Darlene A. Pike
Darlene A. Pike, 80, of Carlyle, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Carlyle Healthcare Center. She was born October 5, 1941 in Beckemeyer, the daughter of Theodore and Edna, nee Hartman, Edwards. She married James Pike January 8, 1993 at St. Teresa Church in Marydale and he survives in Carlyle.
Hamel Wins Country Club Championship
In an annual golf event this past weekend, August 20 and 21, the Greenville Country Club hosted its Club Championship. This tournament is open to all club members that have purchased a USGA Golf Handicap. This event is a 2 day, 36-hole, golf tournament with two different golf formats: The first format is GROSS stroke play, no handicap involved, the winner of this format is crowned Club Champion. The second format is NET stroke play, in this format your score is calculated by taking how many strokes it took you to complete your round MINUS your established handicap. This year’s Club Championship had 42 participants, both men and women. Below are the results:
