In an annual golf event this past weekend, August 20 and 21, the Greenville Country Club hosted its Club Championship. This tournament is open to all club members that have purchased a USGA Golf Handicap. This event is a 2 day, 36-hole, golf tournament with two different golf formats: The first format is GROSS stroke play, no handicap involved, the winner of this format is crowned Club Champion. The second format is NET stroke play, in this format your score is calculated by taking how many strokes it took you to complete your round MINUS your established handicap. This year’s Club Championship had 42 participants, both men and women. Below are the results:

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO