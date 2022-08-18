Warren Heylman, architect behind Parkade, airport and other iconic Spokane designs, dies at 98

Read full article on original website
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live
(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
Opening delayed for Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley announced that the Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout will not open to the public on August 20 as planned. The city delayed the opening to investigate potential quality control issues with some of the materials, which could delay completion by a week.
South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover
SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
Deputy shoots wanted suspect in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County deputy shot and injured a wanted suspect in N. Spokane early Sunday morning. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies...
Pilot marks WSU Cougar logo over Palouse on flight tracker
PULLMAN, Wash. — The 2022-23 WSU football season is two weeks away, but some across the Inland Northwest are already claiming their territory. Mark Showalter, a WSU alum from Richland, Washington, flew over the Palouse Saturday morning and marked the area claiming “Cougar Country.” When marking the area, the flight tracker shows the WSU logo. WSU starts its season against...
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
Extra DUI patrols on Spokane and Whitman County roads
SPOKANE, Wash. — As you’re making plans for your weekend, carve out a few extra seconds to double down on plans for getting home from your events. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,“ a national campaign, is underway. Our region is getting involved and our roads could benefit from extra attention and patrols.
Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road
The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington
EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years
Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison.
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ramp is...
New more powerful license plate cameras may soon be scanning Inland Northwest vehicles
Law enforcement say they’re chronically understaffed, and need more tools to solve crime. Privacy experts say the model being explored – a partnership with tech company Flock Safety – will lead to information about innocent people being collected and stored. Most law enforcement agencies in the Pacific...
Thunderstorms kick off a cooler, unsettled week of weather – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a humid Saturday and hot Sunday, some cooler temperatures will feel good for a change. They’re coming along with some more humidity and thunderstorms though, so the weather will be more up and down this week than it has recently. As this weather system...
Century celebration: North Idaho State Fair opens today for 10-day run
COEUR d’ALENE — Alexcia Jordan has been general manager and CEO of the North Idaho State Fair since 2016. “I'll never know enough. But learning how to take it as it comes and make sure we are as prepared as possible is probably what I've learned the most,” Jordan said.
Four new stores open at River Park Square
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four new stores are now open at River Park Square. Soma, Pandora, Tempur-Pedic and The PNW Dream are now a part of the shopping center’s offerings. Soma is a sister store of Chico’s and is located on the first level. The public is invited to the grand opening celebration on Saturday morning, where the first 25 shoppers will receive a $25 gift card. The store sells women’s intimates, swimwear and sleepwear.
