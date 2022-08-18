Read full article on original website
Gibraltar Expands Residential Building Capabilities Via Acquisition Of Quality Aluminum Products
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK has acquired Quality Aluminum Products (QAP), a manufacturer of residential building products, for $54 million in cash. QAP manufactures aluminum and steel products and serves wholesale markets in the Midwest, Northeast, and South. For the trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2022, QAP recorded revenue of $93 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million.
Cannabis ETF Makes Bold Bet On Legalization, Reversing Stance On U.S. Marijuana Assets
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, an exchange-traded fund specializing mainly in Canadian cannabis companies and ancillary marijuana businesses, will begin to include U.S.-based marijuana multistate operators. “We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world’s largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weekly Gains Dwarfed By This Soon-To-Be Rebranded Token
EOS (EOS) +13.8% $22.89 On April 29, 2018 -93.3%. Chiliz (CHZ) +7.65% $0.89 On March 13, 2021 -78.7%. The EOS Network Foundation announced recently that it had combined resources with partners such as Wax and UX Network to form a “coalition of blockchains.”. EOS will go through a rebranding...
Faraday Future Announces Partnership with Gameloft Asphalt 8 Popular Mobile Simulation Game
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced a joint partnership with Gameloft, a leader in the creation and development of games. FF’s first concept car, the FFZERO1, will be featured inside Asphalt 8, Gameloft’s most downloaded and multi-awarded mobile racing game. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005756/en/ Faraday Future today announced a joint partnership with Gameloft, a leader in the creation and development of games. FF’s first concept car, the FFZERO1, will be featured inside Asphalt 8, Gameloft’s most downloaded and multi-awarded mobile racing game. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Sorrento Shares Pop After Interim Data From Lung Cancer Trial
Abivertinib selectively inhibits EGFR-activating and resistant mutation with nearly 300-fold greater potency than wild-type EGFR. In these Independent Review Committee (IRC)-assessed preliminary data, Abivertinib showed significant treatment benefits in 209 response evaluable, heavily treated NSCLC patients with an ORR of 56.5%. A significant CR rate was seen with Abivertinib (5.3%)...
The Venture Capital Firm Behind Big Tech Wants to Break Big Tech's Monopoly
Venture capital group Andreessen Horowitz zeroed on crypto to destroy the excessive concentration of Big Tech power that the firm was instrumental in creating, the Financial Times reports. Chris Dixon, the founder of Andreessen's crypto arm, said the internet had led to power concentration among a handful of companies, including...
What Are Whales Doing With Intel
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
FDA Approves Abbott's New Spinal Cord Stimulation Device For Pain
The FDA has approved Abbott Laboratories ABT new Proclaim Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system featuring FlexBurst360 therapy. The next generation of Abbott's proprietary BurstDR stimulation, FlexBurst360 therapy, offers pain coverage across up to six areas of the trunk and/or limbs and enables programming that can be adjusted as a person's therapeutic needs evolve.
Why Windtree Therapeutics Is Trading Higher By Over 60%, Here Are 61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares surged 60.5% to $0.7238 after the company announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of KL4 surfactant and AEROSURF. The company may receive up to $78.9 million in milestones. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO shares jumped 43.8% to...
EXCLUSIVE: A War Of Ideology Is Taking Over The Metaverse. What's At Stake For Big Tech?
The metaverse: a future version of the internet that everyone loves to brag about but doesn’t really exist yet. As we discussed in part one of this two-part series, much of the technical infrastructure needed to build the metaverse (beyond today’s hype) is still being addressed. The monumental...
Moderna Whale Trades For August 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna. Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 53 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.
Society Pass Looks To Be Tapping Into Singapore's Growing E-Commerce Industry With Its Latest Acquisition
Singapore is considered a great safe haven for businesses. For over a decade, the country has been among the most crucial financial and business hubs of Southeast Asia, drawing in entrepreneurs from across the continent and around the world. Singapore is known as the go-to destination for multinational corporations because...
This COVID-19 Shot Stock Could Have Eye Disease Gene Therapy As Significant Driver, Mizuho Analyst Says
Mizuho views Ocugen as a high-risk, high-reward opportunity. While the lead asset, a COVID-19 vaccine (Covaxin), offers potential near-term cash flow to help offset operational costs, Mizuho believes OCU400, a Phase 1/2 gene therapy for eye disease, is a more significant value driver for the company. According to the analyst,...
Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Updated Data Shows Around 76% Efficacy In Toddlers
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced updated efficacy results from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating a three 3-µg dose series of the COVID-19 vaccine in children six months through 4 years of age. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for this age group was given in June....
