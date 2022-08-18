ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibraltar Expands Residential Building Capabilities Via Acquisition Of Quality Aluminum Products

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK has acquired Quality Aluminum Products (QAP), a manufacturer of residential building products, for $54 million in cash. QAP manufactures aluminum and steel products and serves wholesale markets in the Midwest, Northeast, and South. For the trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2022, QAP recorded revenue of $93 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million.
Faraday Future Announces Partnership with Gameloft Asphalt 8 Popular Mobile Simulation Game

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced a joint partnership with Gameloft, a leader in the creation and development of games. FF’s first concept car, the FFZERO1, will be featured inside Asphalt 8, Gameloft’s most downloaded and multi-awarded mobile racing game. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005756/en/ Faraday Future today announced a joint partnership with Gameloft, a leader in the creation and development of games. FF’s first concept car, the FFZERO1, will be featured inside Asphalt 8, Gameloft’s most downloaded and multi-awarded mobile racing game. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Sorrento Shares Pop After Interim Data From Lung Cancer Trial

Abivertinib selectively inhibits EGFR-activating and resistant mutation with nearly 300-fold greater potency than wild-type EGFR. In these Independent Review Committee (IRC)-assessed preliminary data, Abivertinib showed significant treatment benefits in 209 response evaluable, heavily treated NSCLC patients with an ORR of 56.5%. A significant CR rate was seen with Abivertinib (5.3%)...
What Are Whales Doing With Intel

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
FDA Approves Abbott's New Spinal Cord Stimulation Device For Pain

The FDA has approved Abbott Laboratories ABT new Proclaim Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system featuring FlexBurst360 therapy. The next generation of Abbott's proprietary BurstDR stimulation, FlexBurst360 therapy, offers pain coverage across up to six areas of the trunk and/or limbs and enables programming that can be adjusted as a person's therapeutic needs evolve.
Moderna Whale Trades For August 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna. Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 53 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.
Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
