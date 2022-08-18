Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Deadly Lawrence Stabbing
A man has been charged in a stabbing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that left another man dead last week. Lawrence police say the victim, who was not named, was found near Lowell and Oxford streets Friday night. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he died. Jose Delacruz, 42, has...
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
WMUR.com
Salem police confirm shooting at mall
SALEM, N.H. — One person was shot in the hand at The Mall at Rockingham Park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police. Salem Police Department said the victim is in the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening. Police said it is unclear how many people were involved,...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 22, on Drunk Driving Charge After Route 9 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a crash Saturday, August 20. Police were called to Route 9 and Temple Street for a crash after 2 a.m. Police arrested at 2:18 a.m. Nathaniel G. Santiago, 22, of 1400 Worcester Road in Framingham. Santiago was charged with operating...
liveboston617.org
Shooters on Scooters Clip Teen in the Face Overnight
Sunday night at approximately 20:45 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to ShotSpotter activation in the area of Stratton Street. The advanced ShotSpotter technology reported that roughly 10 rounds were fired, consistent with the 911 calls received. As officers were responding to the area, an additional 911 was placed stating that a person was shot in the face.
Former Mass. state trooper indicted in connection with fatal crash
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted on a charge of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that took the life of a motorcycle operator, prosecutors said Thursday.
nbcboston.com
Man Stopped at Logan Airport With 9 Throwing Stars, 2 Daggers in Carry-on
A man with a dozen sharp weapons in his bag at Boston's Logan International Airport this weekend was informed that he couldn't bring them in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA, in what the agency deemed a "#travelfail." An image of the weapons shared by TSA New England Monday...
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River
A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said. Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Fall River police were called to the area...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Hunt for Shooters from Saturday Morning ShotSpotter in Roxbury
On August 20 at approximately 02:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to the area of 25 Highland Ave for a ShotSpotter activation as well as numerous 911 calls for reported shots fired in the area. When Officers arrived on scene they located numerous spent shell casings in the area and after speaking with witnesses were told that the shootout had occurred between a blue sedan and a resident of a near by building.
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit, Killed by Truck Along Route 140 in New Bedford: DA's Office
A woman was hit and killed by a truck early Saturday morning while standing outside her car by the side of Route 140 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according authorities. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when the victim pulled over her Toyota Avalon by the side of Route 140 North, and was apparently outside her car, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on Columbia Road – Suspect Vehicle ID’ed and Recovered
On August 18 2022, at approximately 22:45 hours Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 and B-2 responded to the area of 145 Columbia Road for the ShotSpotter activation. Numerous units responded to the area and quickly a suspect description was obtained by officers. Officers issued a BOLO for a white Mercedes with a black male operator with a white shirt and a parcel plate from witness accounts of the drive by.
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Career Criminal on Firearm Possession Charges in Roxbury
At about 21:44 pm on Thursday, August 18 2022, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Jahkaii Graham-Gilliam, 23, of Brockton, in the area of 76 Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury. Officers were on directed patrol in the area of Tremont Street when they...
everettleader.com
Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody
The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
U.S. Postal Service employee arrested for allegedly stealing packages
An employee for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was entrusted to deliver.
nbcboston.com
Falling Tree Smashes Windshield, Injures Person in Jamaica Plain
One person was injured and two cars were damaged when a tree came tumbling down in Jamaica Plain on Sunday. The person who was injured when the tree fell on the Jamaicaway suffered only minor lacerations due to broken glass, Massachusetts State Police said, and did not require hospitalization. However, authorities said that the car the person had been in sustained "major damage," including a caved in windshield.
whdh.com
Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
Harvard Crimson
Police Investigating Death of 32-Year-Old Woman After Body Recovered from Charles River
John W. Weeks Memorial Bridge crosses the Charles River near Dunster and Leverett Houses. By Santiago A. Saldivar. A 32-year-old woman’s body was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday after a three-hour search, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The woman, who has not been named by police,...
