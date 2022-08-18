Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle Tribune
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita Durairaj
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
Wake County program recruits high schoolers to become teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Wake County Public School District works to fill nearly 400 teaching positions, the district is getting help from its program recruiting high schoolers to eventually become teachers in the district after graduating college. The district says 50 of its current teachers went through...
cbs17
CHCCS Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor Liz Ortiz checked in with Chapel...
Raleigh native, Ali Ingersoll, wins Ms. Wheelchair America
Raleigh native Ali Ingersoll wins for Ms. Wheelchair America title in Michigan.
cbs17
Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
cbs17
2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
carymagazine.com
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County
Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough Murder, Student Parking Scam
In today’s news: officials investigate a fatal shooting in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill police warn about a campus parking scam, and local advocacy groups mark 75 years.
cbs17
Durham man needed quarters, wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars in lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Juan Garcia is the latest $250,000 winner in the Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off game. The 22-year-old HVAC...
cbs17
NC State fraternity house armed robbery hit snag with manual transmission: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — University police were called to the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house late Sunday night for a reported armed robbery, according to an alert sent to students around 11 p.m. The robbery took place off-campus, just outside of the fraternity house, located in the 3500 block...
cbs17
Wake County foster families needed as more kids enter system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of children entering the foster care system is rising and more parents are needed. Wake County Child Welfare is searching for more families to help them take care of a growing number of children in the foster care system. Right now, there are...
cbs17
Downtown businesses welcome 1st weekend of Raleigh’s social district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people headed to downtown Raleigh during the weekend to not just enjoy festivities, but also the city’s new social district. The Raleigh City Council voted to approve the city’s first social district back in July and kicked off the program Monday. The...
WRAL
8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night
Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
cbs17
Group seeks to add social district in Fayetteville after one launches in Raleigh
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Soon you may be able to sip a cocktail while strolling down Hay Street in downtown Fayetteville. The non-profit group Cool Spring Downtown District is pushing city leaders to adopt a social district in downtown Fayetteville. “I think my restaurant, including the rest of the...
WRAL
Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
cbs17
1 shot, injured in Red Roof Inn parking lot off NC Hwy. 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to the hospital following a Monday morning shooting in the rear parking lot of a Durham Red Roof Inn. Durham police said it was just after 7:25 a.m. when officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4400 block of NC Highway 55 in Durham.
'I'm not pleased': NC to buy Chatham Co. homes, businesses to make way for automaker, widen roads
The state is using eminent domain to buy five businesses and 27 homes in the Merry Oaks community.
Greensboro 8-year-old saves grandfather’s life
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother said her 8-year-old son saved his grandfather from drowning, and he barely even knows how to swim. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Terrace at Olde Battleground Apartments. Christian Matos and his grandfather do lots of things together, so it wasn’t unusual for the two to go to […]
cbs17
Rally in downtown Raleigh sheds light on dangers, deaths caused by fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “It’s not just about fighting for my child, it’s about fighting for everyone’s children.” Those were the words of Patricia Dewes Sunday morning while standing in front of the capitol building. Dewes, who helped create the organization called, “Forgotten Victims...
cbs17
Raleigh vet warns of potentially serious respiratory illness spreading in area dogs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle veterinarians are seeing an outbreak of respiratory illness in dogs, and some cases are turning serious — even life-threatening. Dr. Jared Conley, with Complete Pet Care Animal Hospital in Raleigh, said, at this point, the illnesses can’t all be traced to any one known cause. The dogs are not all coming from the same area, and similar illnesses have been seen in other parts of the country.
