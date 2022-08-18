ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Wake County program recruits high schoolers to become teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Wake County Public School District works to fill nearly 400 teaching positions, the district is getting help from its program recruiting high schoolers to eventually become teachers in the district after graduating college. The district says 50 of its current teachers went through...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

CHCCS Superintendent looks ahead to new school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor Liz Ortiz checked in with Chapel...
CARRBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
Durham, NC
Society
cbs17

2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
carymagazine.com

Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County

Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#K12#Charity#Rns Sports#Rogers Herr Middle School
cbs17

Wake County foster families needed as more kids enter system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of children entering the foster care system is rising and more parents are needed. Wake County Child Welfare is searching for more families to help them take care of a growing number of children in the foster care system. Right now, there are...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WRAL

8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night

Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro 8-year-old saves grandfather’s life

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother said her 8-year-old son saved his grandfather from drowning, and he barely even knows how to swim. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Terrace at Olde Battleground Apartments. Christian Matos and his grandfather do lots of things together, so it wasn’t unusual for the two to go to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh vet warns of potentially serious respiratory illness spreading in area dogs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle veterinarians are seeing an outbreak of respiratory illness in dogs, and some cases are turning serious — even life-threatening. Dr. Jared Conley, with Complete Pet Care Animal Hospital in Raleigh, said, at this point, the illnesses can’t all be traced to any one known cause. The dogs are not all coming from the same area, and similar illnesses have been seen in other parts of the country.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy