East Huntingdon Township, PA

wtae.com

Unity Township couple accused of severely neglecting two children

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Unity Township couple is accused of severely neglecting two children over the course of the past year. According to state police, a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl were both found to be malnourished and lacking in development. Court documents allege that doctors said the boy's muscle mass was equivalent to that of a one-month-old infant.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover trooper

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County say tens of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl is off the streets.Police said Leonardo Ramirez of New Jersey was arrested after he allegedly sold fentanyl to an undercover trooper. Law enforcement said Ramirez pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel in New Stanton to deliver the drugs. He told the buyer, who he thought was a street-level dealer, that he "had the goods if he had the money."According to the criminal complaint, the New Jersey man took the cash and handed over an estimated $50,000 in suspected fentanyl."Mr. Ramirez would be a person we considered a high-level dealer when it comes to moving a large number of narcotics," trooper Stephen Limani said.State police said several drug busts have occurred inside the various New Stanton hotels, but now the concern is the establishment of safe houses nearby because the hotels are becoming too risky."Fentanyl is one of the most lethal drugs we've ever come across," Limani said.Ramirez is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He faces multiple felony drug charges.
NEW STANTON, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WSAZ

Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m. Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off...
CBS Pittsburgh

Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. Healthcare workers at The Grove at Irwin and at 23 other facilities across the state voted to send out strike noticed for unfair labor practices.That list of facilities includes:The Grove at New CastleThe Grove at WashingtonBeaver Valley Healthcare & RehabClarion Health & RehabSEIU Healthcare PA represents the workers. The union says that Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith.The strike notice involves issues related to the use of agency staff or the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year.The union says management also offered lower raises than last year, despite nursing homes receiving $600 million in state funding. The workers have a list of demands including a substantial increase in wages, employer-paid health insurance, and to ensure employers follow new state regulations.By law, nursing home administrators must receive a 10-day notice before a strike.If nothing changes and the two sides don't come to an agreement, the strikes will begin on September 2. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for several local counties, showers could be severe overnight

PITTSBURGH — A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. The warning is expected to end at 1:45 a.m. There will be humid and unsettled weather over the next few days. It won’t rain all day but showers and storms are possible at times over the next three days, which may push you indoors.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

