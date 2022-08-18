Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Driver in fatal Salem crash is Pennsylvania State Police trooper from Uniontown
A Pennsylvania state trooper remains on the job after his involvement in a fatal Aug. 17 crash in Salem, officials said Monday. A BMW driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said. Strini, assigned to Troop B in Uniontown, joined...
Old Freeport Road to close for several months due to construction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting tomorrow morning in O'Hara Township, part of Old Freeport Road will be closed to traffic for several months.Public Works said crews would begin repairs on Squaw Run Bridge No. 7.Traffic will be detoured using Freeport Road. Work is expected to wrap up in November.
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
wtae.com
Unity Township couple accused of severely neglecting two children
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Unity Township couple is accused of severely neglecting two children over the course of the past year. According to state police, a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl were both found to be malnourished and lacking in development. Court documents allege that doctors said the boy's muscle mass was equivalent to that of a one-month-old infant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple-Injury Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A multiple-injury crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 near milepost 61 southbound in Little Egg Harbor Township. The occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to New Jersey State Police. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free...
Pa. woman charged with aggravated assault after hitting multiple vehicles
A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. “Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving,” KDKA reported, citing a statement from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
Local woman dies after head-on collision with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed and another person was injured after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson Adam Brandolph, the crash happened on McCoy Road at Neville Avenue in Kennedy Township around 4:12 p.m. Friday.
One Dead, 24-Year-Old in Critical Condition in McKees Rocks Shooting
MCKEES ROCKS, PA – A 24-year-old man is in critical condition and another has died...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Driver takes off after crashing into tree in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man took off after a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on State Route 119 north of Rizzo Road. Police said the 40-year-old man went off the road and crashed into a...
Police: Man arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover trooper
NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County say tens of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl is off the streets.Police said Leonardo Ramirez of New Jersey was arrested after he allegedly sold fentanyl to an undercover trooper. Law enforcement said Ramirez pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel in New Stanton to deliver the drugs. He told the buyer, who he thought was a street-level dealer, that he "had the goods if he had the money."According to the criminal complaint, the New Jersey man took the cash and handed over an estimated $50,000 in suspected fentanyl."Mr. Ramirez would be a person we considered a high-level dealer when it comes to moving a large number of narcotics," trooper Stephen Limani said.State police said several drug busts have occurred inside the various New Stanton hotels, but now the concern is the establishment of safe houses nearby because the hotels are becoming too risky."Fentanyl is one of the most lethal drugs we've ever come across," Limani said.Ramirez is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He faces multiple felony drug charges.
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
19-year-old woman killed in Indiana County crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Indiana County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. The Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the woman who died as Alivia Renae...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
WSAZ
Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m. Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off...
Person hit and killed by semi on I-77
The accident happened after 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the rest area.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft at Walmart in White Township
WHITE TWP, Pa. – Indiana-based State Troopers are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in four incidents of Retail Theft at Walmart, 3100 Oakland Avenue, White Township, Indiana County. The incidents occurred from July 7 through July 24, 2022. During the incidents, the suspect was...
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with driving intoxicated while on duty
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. In a Thursday release, Joshua M. Ravel, of Troop J, York, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15. Ravel was charged with driving under the influence of […]
Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. Healthcare workers at The Grove at Irwin and at 23 other facilities across the state voted to send out strike noticed for unfair labor practices.That list of facilities includes:The Grove at New CastleThe Grove at WashingtonBeaver Valley Healthcare & RehabClarion Health & RehabSEIU Healthcare PA represents the workers. The union says that Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith.The strike notice involves issues related to the use of agency staff or the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year.The union says management also offered lower raises than last year, despite nursing homes receiving $600 million in state funding. The workers have a list of demands including a substantial increase in wages, employer-paid health insurance, and to ensure employers follow new state regulations.By law, nursing home administrators must receive a 10-day notice before a strike.If nothing changes and the two sides don't come to an agreement, the strikes will begin on September 2.
FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for several local counties, showers could be severe overnight
PITTSBURGH — A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. The warning is expected to end at 1:45 a.m. There will be humid and unsettled weather over the next few days. It won’t rain all day but showers and storms are possible at times over the next three days, which may push you indoors.
Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach
A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
Comments / 0