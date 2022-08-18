DJ Khaled believes JAY-Z‘s verse on his upcoming album is one of the rap legend’s best of his career so far. Sitting down with Speedy Morman for Complex, Khaled claimed Hov’s verse on God Did is good enough to make it onto the list of his greatest verses. Not only that, he said people have told him it could be his best verse of all time.

