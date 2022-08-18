Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Paterson Receives Over $50M to Improve InfrastructureMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Related
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
HipHopDX.com
Asian Doll Fights Off Woman Who Tries Stealing Her Diamond Chain: 'Bitch Saw Nun Else But Stars'
Asian Doll got into a physical altercation over the weekend after a woman allegedly attempted to steal her diamond chain. A video of the incident surfaced on Sunday (August 21) and shows the rapper being held back by several onlookers as she lunges at the would-be thief. “Dumb bitch, are...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Breaks Silence On 23-Year-Old Lul Pab’s Death After L.A. Shooting
Quando Rondo is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Lul Pab, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19). The Atlanta rapper was filmed at the scene of the crime, screaming, as the man’s body was pulled from the black Cadillac Escalade riddled with bullets. On Sunday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Threatens To Abandon Show After Object Is Thrown At Him On Stage
Jacksonville, FL – Lil Wayne was performing over the weekend when an object came flying onto the stage. Weezy paused his Jacksonville show and let the crowd know he wouldn’t tolerate the disrespect and if it continued, he was going to leave. The Young Money president took the...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown: ‘R&B Ain’t Dead… Y’all N-ggas Just Ugly’
Chris Brown is the latest artist to hit back at Diddy’s recent claim that R&B is dead, delivering an impassioned response via social media. “When’s the last time you heard a slow song on the radio???” Breezy asked on his Instagram Story on Friday (August 19). “N-ggas...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Says He Would Smoke Everybody In Verzuz Battle: 'I'mma Never Back Down On That Talk'
Miami, FL – DJ Khaled maintains no one can see him in a Verzuz battle. In a brand new episode of Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the 46-year-old Grammy Award-winner didn’t hold back in holding himself in high regard when it came to his catalog and the number of hits he’s helped craft over the last 17 years.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Almost Broke Into Bryson Tiller’s House Over Rihanna Collab
DJ Khaled has revealed he nearly broke into Bryson Tiller‘s house over their collaboration with Rihanna. During his recent appearance on Drink Champs, the producer told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about the time he was willing to go to extreme lengths to finish “Wild Thoughts” as the deadline for his Grateful album was nearing in 2017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard Chart History With 'Super Freaky Girl' No. 1 Debut
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, giving the Queens icon her third No. 1 hit overall and first as a solo artist. Per Billboard‘s archives, Nicki is the first female solo rap artist to debut at the Hot 100’s summit since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”
HipHopDX.com
Waka Flocka Flame Is Going Full Vegan: 'I've Decided To Stop Having A Mr. Frog Body'
Waka Flocka Flame has announced he’s making some changes in his life — and it has nothing to do with his divorce from Tammy Rivera. On Saturday (August 20), the “Hard In Da Paint” rapper shared a photo of a frog posted up on a log, his little jelly rolls resting over his little frog legs. In the caption, he committed to eliminating all animal products from his diet and heading back to the gym.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Says JAY-Z Verse On 'God Did' Would Make His Greatest Verses List
DJ Khaled believes JAY-Z‘s verse on his upcoming album is one of the rap legend’s best of his career so far. Sitting down with Speedy Morman for Complex, Khaled claimed Hov’s verse on God Did is good enough to make it onto the list of his greatest verses. Not only that, he said people have told him it could be his best verse of all time.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Clarifies His ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments: ‘It’s Not Disrespect’
Diddy has doubled down on his opinion that R&B is dead, however the Bad Boy mogul has made it clear that he’s not shading anyone with his comments. On Wednesday night (August 17), Puff kicked off an online discussion about the current state of R&B. Things quickly got heated when Timbaland joined the conversation, with Diddy yelling at the legendary producer: “R&B is muthafuckin’ dead as of right now.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Fabolous Teams Up With Jim Jones For ‘Rich Hustle’ Single
Fabolous is getting back to making music full time. Weeks after being challenged by Funkmaster Flex to drop new material, the Brooklyn rapper has shared “Rich Hustle” alongside Harlem’s own Jim Jones. Over a Hitmaka production, the two trade bars while out in the streets of Harlem...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Akademiks Brands YSL ‘YS-Tell’ After Informant Info Leaks In RICO Case
DJ Akademiks has never been one to leave drama alone, and in one of his latest livestreams he throws some shade in the direction of Young Thug‘s YSL record label. Thugger and YSL’s RICO case has seen its share of twists and turns over the last several months, with the most recent involving a leaked document that has revealed the name of a state informant cooperating with the prosecution.
HipHopDX.com
Royce Da 5’9" Teases Joint Project With Black Thought
Royce Da 5’9″ has revealed that he and Black Thought were working on a joint album at one point, and there’s still a possibility it might get released. Visiting Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio, the Detroit MC stopped by to talk about The Heaven Experience Vol. 1, his new greatest hits project that arrived last Friday (August 12).
HipHopDX.com
YK Osiris Thinks Being ‘A True Artist’ Is More Important Than Selling Records
YK Osiris has shared what he thinks are the best traits a musician can posses — selling records are not one of them. The Florida crooner took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (August 22) to offer up some words of wisdom to his fans. “Selling records does not...
HipHopDX.com
HitMaka Says His Mother Sent Him To Boot Camp After Signing To DMX’s Label
Hitmaka, a multi-platinum producer who started out in the game as a rapper on DMX’s Bloodline Records, is now a producer and actor of great repute. However, at one time he was a young artist just trying to get on in 2001. More than twenty years ago he appeared on the Exit Wounds soundtrack on the song “Dog 4 Life” under the moniker Iceberg, which he later changed to Yung Berg.
HipHopDX.com
Cam’ron Says JAY-Z ‘Absolutely’ Did Not Kill Him On ‘Welcome To New York City’
Cam’ron has revisited his 2002 anthem “Welcome to New York City” featuring JAY-Z, and 20 years later, Killa still doesn’t think Hov got the best of him on it. The Harlem dignitary joined the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast on Sunday (August 21) where he discussed Jigga “absolutely not” outshining him on the Come Home with Me track.
HipHopDX.com
B.o.B. Denies Anti-Semitic Claims: 'I’m Not Prejudice'
B.o.B has denied accusations of anti-semiticsm after student protestors were upset over lyrics on his 2016 song “Flatline.”. Members of the University of Central Florida Jewish community recently called for a boycott of his August 25 appearance for their Welcome Week, but B.o.B has now claimed they worked things out and the show will go ahead as planned.
Comments / 0