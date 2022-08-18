ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Health
HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown: ‘R&B Ain’t Dead… Y’all N-ggas Just Ugly’

Chris Brown is the latest artist to hit back at Diddy’s recent claim that R&B is dead, delivering an impassioned response via social media. “When’s the last time you heard a slow song on the radio???” Breezy asked on his Instagram Story on Friday (August 19). “N-ggas...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Almost Broke Into Bryson Tiller’s House Over Rihanna Collab

DJ Khaled has revealed he nearly broke into Bryson Tiller‘s house over their collaboration with Rihanna. During his recent appearance on Drink Champs, the producer told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about the time he was willing to go to extreme lengths to finish “Wild Thoughts” as the deadline for his Grateful album was nearing in 2017.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Emotional Intelligence#Black People#Police#The Breakfast Club
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard Chart History With 'Super Freaky Girl' No. 1 Debut

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, giving the Queens icon her third No. 1 hit overall and first as a solo artist. Per Billboard‘s archives, Nicki is the first female solo rap artist to debut at the Hot 100’s summit since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Waka Flocka Flame Is Going Full Vegan: 'I've Decided To Stop Having A Mr. Frog Body'

Waka Flocka Flame has announced he’s making some changes in his life — and it has nothing to do with his divorce from Tammy Rivera. On Saturday (August 20), the “Hard In Da Paint” rapper shared a photo of a frog posted up on a log, his little jelly rolls resting over his little frog legs. In the caption, he committed to eliminating all animal products from his diet and heading back to the gym.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Says JAY-Z Verse On 'God Did' Would Make His Greatest Verses List

DJ Khaled believes JAY-Z‘s verse on his upcoming album is one of the rap legend’s best of his career so far. Sitting down with Speedy Morman for Complex, Khaled claimed Hov’s verse on God Did is good enough to make it onto the list of his greatest verses. Not only that, he said people have told him it could be his best verse of all time.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Clarifies His ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments: ‘It’s Not Disrespect’

Diddy has doubled down on his opinion that R&B is dead, however the Bad Boy mogul has made it clear that he’s not shading anyone with his comments. On Wednesday night (August 17), Puff kicked off an online discussion about the current state of R&B. Things quickly got heated when Timbaland joined the conversation, with Diddy yelling at the legendary producer: “R&B is muthafuckin’ dead as of right now.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Teams Up With Jim Jones For ‘Rich Hustle’ Single

Fabolous is getting back to making music full time. Weeks after being challenged by Funkmaster Flex to drop new material, the Brooklyn rapper has shared “Rich Hustle” alongside Harlem’s own Jim Jones. Over a Hitmaka production, the two trade bars while out in the streets of Harlem...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

DJ Akademiks Brands YSL ‘YS-Tell’ After Informant Info Leaks In RICO Case

DJ Akademiks has never been one to leave drama alone, and in one of his latest livestreams he throws some shade in the direction of Young Thug‘s YSL record label. Thugger and YSL’s RICO case has seen its share of twists and turns over the last several months, with the most recent involving a leaked document that has revealed the name of a state informant cooperating with the prosecution.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Royce Da 5’9" Teases Joint Project With Black Thought

Royce Da 5’9″ has revealed that he and Black Thought were working on a joint album at one point, and there’s still a possibility it might get released. Visiting Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio, the Detroit MC stopped by to talk about The Heaven Experience Vol. 1, his new greatest hits project that arrived last Friday (August 12).
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

HitMaka Says His Mother Sent Him To Boot Camp After Signing To DMX’s Label

Hitmaka, a multi-platinum producer who started out in the game as a rapper on DMX’s Bloodline Records, is now a producer and actor of great repute. However, at one time he was a young artist just trying to get on in 2001. More than twenty years ago he appeared on the Exit Wounds soundtrack on the song “Dog 4 Life” under the moniker Iceberg, which he later changed to Yung Berg.
CHICAGO, IL
HipHopDX.com

B.o.B. Denies Anti-Semitic Claims: 'I’m Not Prejudice'

B.o.B has denied accusations of anti-semiticsm after student protestors were upset over lyrics on his 2016 song “Flatline.”. Members of the University of Central Florida Jewish community recently called for a boycott of his August 25 appearance for their Welcome Week, but B.o.B has now claimed they worked things out and the show will go ahead as planned.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy