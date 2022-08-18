Drake already has a ton of accolades to his name, and he can add another one to the list. To commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Shazam, the service released a comprehensive list of noteworthy moments throughout its history, such as the most Shazamed song by genre, the first-ever Shazamed song, and more. According to Shazam, Drake is officially the most Shazamed artist of all-time with over 350 million Shazams across songs he has either been on or featured. His most popular track with more than 17 million Shazams is “One Dance.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO