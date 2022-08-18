Read full article on original website
Related
'My Dream Quinceanera' reboot coming to Paramount+ in September
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Coming-of-age reality series My Dream Quinceañera will premiere on Paramount+ in September. The streaming service shared a release date and new details about the show in a press release Tuesday. My Dream Quinceañera is a reimagining of the AwesomenessTV YouTube series of the same name....
Complex
Watch the New Trailer for HBO’s Upcoming Drama ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp
HBO has released a new trailer for The Idol, its forthcoming drama series starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. Co-created by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the six-episode drama is “set against the backdrop of the music industry and centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol,” according to HBO’s official synopsis.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Amazon has dropped off a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The upcoming series, which takes place thousands of years before what went down in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, will explore the Second Age of Middle-earth. “Beginning...
Complex
The Game Responds to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Feature Fee for ‘Drillmatic’ Collab
The Game doesn’t seem too upset about the loss of his joint track with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “O.P.P.”. The record, co-produced by DJ Paul and Jason Goldberg, originally appeared on Game’s newly released album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. However, the song was quickly removed from streaming services due to reasons that were unclear until Wack 100 weighed in.
John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
Complex
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Nicki Minaj has just scored her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl,” according to a tweet from Chart Data. This makes her the first lead female artist to debut at No. 1 so far this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Bad Bunny Releases New Video for “Neverita”
Fresh off spending an eighth nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 chart with his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny returns with a new music video for one of the project’s standout tracks, “Neverita.”. As noted by Pitchfork, the Stillz-directed visual sees the Puerto Rican star...
Complex
Watch the Teaser Trailer for 50 Cent-Starring Horror Film ‘Skill House’
50 Cent has shared the first teaser trailer for his upcoming horror film Skill House. Directed by Josh Stolberg, who’s known for his work on Jigsaw and Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the slasher film stars Fif alongside TikToker Bryce Hall and UFC veteran Paige VanZant. Filming is...
Complex
Fat Joe Celebrates Birthday With Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, and More
Fat Joe did it big for his birthday celebration on Friday. Ashanti, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, Angie Martinez, and more were among those in attendance at the Brooklyn Chop House in New York City. Mary J. Blige delivered an impromptu performance, while Busta Rhymes took the mic and cracked a few jokes. In a preview of things to come, Fat Joe himself captivated everyone for about an hour with his personal stories.
Complex
Mike Dean Talks About Kanye West Discarding Entire ‘Ye’ Album to Restart Project Weeks Before Release
Mike Dean knows adaptability is key when working with major talent. The Grammy-winning producer addressed the topic during an appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio. Dean explained how he’s learned not to be overly passionate about his contributions to a record, as some artists have a tendency to change their minds last minute. Case in point: the recording sessions for Kanye West’s 2018 project Ye.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Drake Is Officially Shazam’s All-Time Most Searched Artist
Drake already has a ton of accolades to his name, and he can add another one to the list. To commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Shazam, the service released a comprehensive list of noteworthy moments throughout its history, such as the most Shazamed song by genre, the first-ever Shazamed song, and more. According to Shazam, Drake is officially the most Shazamed artist of all-time with over 350 million Shazams across songs he has either been on or featured. His most popular track with more than 17 million Shazams is “One Dance.”
Complex
DJ Khaled Shares Hilarious Story of Chasing Down Bryson Tiller Over “Wild Thoughts,” Hypes Jay-Z ‘God Did’ Collab
DJ Khaled will go to great lengths to secure a hit record. On the latest episode of Drink Champs, the Grammy-winning producer spoke about his 2017 smash “Wild Thoughts,” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. The 46-year-old confirmed he had locked down Tiller’s verse before the pop superstar got on the cut and changed its sound.
Complex
Diddy Addresses His Controversial ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments After Sparking Debate
Diddy sparked a lot of debate last week, after he declared that R&B is “dead” during an Instagram Live with Timbaland. On Saturday, the mogul took to Twitter to clarify what he meant. “It’s been 3 days of debate… This is the clarity of the message… It’s not...
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Now Seeking $1 Million in Her Lawsuit Against 1501 Certified Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion is now requesting $1 million in damages in her lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment as she seeks the court’s help in parting ways with the Houston-based label. Rolling Stone writes that her attorneys argue Megan has “satisfied all option periods” stipulated in her contract with 1501...
Complex
Future Wears Paris Laundry for “Bullseye” Remix Ahead of Star-Studded Atlanta Pop-Up
Snippets of Future’s appearance in the music video for the “Bullseye” remix by Real Boston Richey have already captivated streetwear fashion grams largely because of his fit. Fans are obsessed specifically with a pair of buttery calfskin white shorts from Paris Laundry. This weekend, those shorts, along...
Comments / 0