Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid to have increased Bernabeu capacity for opening home game of 2022/23 season
Real Madrid will have an increased capacity at the Bernabeu for their first home game of the 2022/23 season.
UEFA・
Gareth Taylor targets Man City WSL title challenge following Champions League exit
Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor is targeting a WSL title challenge in order to avoid playing Champions League qualifiers next season.
Real Madrid knock Man City out of Women's Champions League qualifying
Real Madrid have knocked Man City out of the Women's Champions League in the qualifying rounds for the second year in a row.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 3
The best goals from the third gameweek of the Premier League, including strikes from James Maddison, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Jadon Sancho.
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Moyes calls on new signings to adapt to Premier League 'quickly' following Brighton defeat
David Moyes calls on new signings to adapt to Premier League 'quickly' following Brighton defeat.
Carabao Cup: History of the English Football League Cup’s previous names, winners and records
The history of the English Football League Cup’s previous names, winners and records.
Manchester City reject 'substantial' Barcelona offer for Keira Walsh
Manchester City have rejected a pair of offers from Barcelona for Keira Walsh, the second of which has been described as 'substantial'.
Trevoh Chalobah: Inter & Roma rivalling Premier League interest in Chelsea defender
Inter & Roma have joined the pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Utd vs Liverpool: Ronaldo and Maguire dropped; Firmino starts
Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have been dropped from Manchester United's starting XI for the clash with Liverpool. Roberto Firmino starts.
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Red Devils earn stunning win
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich: Matthijs de Ligt & Sadio Mane score in rout
Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich: Matthijs de Ligt & Sadio Mane score in rout.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Liverpool team news vs Man Utd; Glazer protests
Jurgen Klopp's press conference before Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Monday night.
Newcastle 3-3 Man City: Player ratings as Cityzens launch second half comeback
Manchester City struck twice inside three second half minutes to salvage a point against Newcastle in a thrilling 3-3 draw at St. James' Park.
Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford vs Liverpool
Wayne Rooney says Manchester United should drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford against Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
Atlanta United remain 'very motivated' to make MLS Cup Playoffs, insists Santiago Sosa
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa insists he and his teammates remain 'very focused' on dragging the club into the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd move confirmation
Casemiro has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the formal announcement of his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.
West Ham 0-2 Brighton: Mac Allister and Trossard score in impressive win
Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard scored as Brighton earned a deserved 2-0 victory at London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag admits 'joy' at Man Utd victory over Liverpool
Erik ten Hag reacts to Man Utd's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday night.
Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool injury crisis
Jurgen Klopp admits he is concerned by Liverpool's latest injury crisis.
90min
788
Followers
8K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0