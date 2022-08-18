Read full article on original website
Star Wars: Andor release date revealed
Disney+ has confirmed the new release date for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. It was announced at the Star Wars Celebration confab last May that the series would premiere on August 31st. But earlier this month, the streaming service rescheduled the show’s debut at a later date. Andor...
ComicBook
Destiny 2: Lightfall Release Date Revealed by Bungie
Bungie has today revealed the release date for Destiny 2: Lightfall, which is the next major expansion for the ongoing multiplayer first-person shooter. For the past few weeks, Bungie has been teasing that it would unveil new details related to the future of Destiny 2 during its "Destiny 2 Showcase" event. And as today's presentation began, Bungie wasted no time in detailing more about what Ligthfall will have in store.
League of Legends Patch 12.16 Release Date
League of Legends Patch 12.16 is confirmed to be coming soon. New patches in League of Legends often come with a variety of Champion and System buffs, nerfs, and adjustments, meaning Champion viability and which Champions are strongest in the meta change frequently after patches. Here's the release date for...
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date
The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Releasing Earlier Than Expected
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have today revealed that the single-player campaign from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available to play earlier than expected. In a general sense, Modern Warfare 2 is slated to launch at the end of October across all PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. And while this is likely when many players will look to jump into the game, the campaign itself will now be available to play for some a full week in advance.
What Time Does Warzone Season 5 Start?
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is just around the corner. But what time does it start?. Despite both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both being somewhere on the horizon, Raven Software is still in full force pushing out the Warzone content updates. Next up is Warzone Season 5: Last Stand in which players will get to experience some brand new features, including Caldera POI updates, Rebirth Island Resurgence Supreme, and much more.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 Trailer Reveals Release Date and Lord Zedd Return
Power Rangers fans have been waiting for more details on the second half of Power Rangers Dino Fury season 2 and when it would release on Netflix, and now we finally have our answer! Today Hasbro and eOne announced that the second half of Power Rangers Dino Fury, the 29th entry in the long-running franchise, will hit Netflix in the United States on September 29th. Dino Fury will close out with 11 22-minute episodes, and we also got a brand new trailer for Dino Fury's next chapter, which includes the return of Lord Zedd! You can watch the full trailer in the video above.
MLB The Show 22 Extreme Program Release Date
It's been a few years, but one of MLB The Show's most difficult programs is returning. After its absence in last year's game, the Extreme Program is coming back to The Show 22.
MLB・
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Release Date Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal
It has been known for several weeks now that Sonic Frontiers, the new Sonic the Hedgehog video game from Sega, would have some kind of appearance and announcement at today's Gamescom: Opening Night Live. The expectation is that the upcoming video game will share a new trailer and finally confirm exactly when it will release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Ahead of that expected reveal, however, it would appear that the release date has leaked.
ComicBook
Spy x Family to Share Major Midseason Update Soon
Spy x Family is one of this year's biggest hits, and it is easy to see why. The show's gorgeous animation is just a bonus when you look at its lovely characters and story. Of course, this means all eyes are on the fall as Spy x Family will resume season one this October. And now, we have learned a major update on the midseason comeback is close.
How to Unlock the Valois Revolver
In order to unlock the Valois Revolver players will have to complete either of the following challenges:. In Multiplayer, get 15 Melee Kills. In Zombies, get 1,000 Eliminations using Pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched. If you're not wanting to complete either of the challenges, Call of Duty offers the Valois...
Call of Duty Warzone 2 will have "plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ" according to ESRB rating
The Escape From Tarkov-style playlist will seemingly launch with Warzone 2
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
Loba 'War Fan' Heirloom Seemingly Teased for Apex Legends Season 14
Now that the dust has settled a bit since the launch of Apex Legends: Hunted, it's perhaps no surprise that plenty of attention is being turned towards just who will get the next Heirloom Set. Heirloom Sets are typically released once a season during a Collection Event. Fourteen of the...
Collider
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' to Premiere on Peacock
As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform. The...
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’ release date found in Japanese trailer
A now removed video appears to have confirmed the release date for this year’s Sonic Frontiers from Sega. According to the last screen of a now delisted Japanese trailer for the “open-zone” take on Sonic The Hedgehog, the game is set to release on November 8. That’s one day before God Of War: Ragnarok and just over a week before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to Unlock the RA 225
Just like most guns released every season, players will be able to unlock the RA 225 by progressing through the Season 5 Battle Pass, which will be available Aug. 24. There is currently no word on what tier the RA 225 will be on, but if Raven Software follows its previous trends expect it to be either tier 15 or 31.
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
3 Best Augments from TFT Set 7: Dragonlands
TFT Set 7: Dragonlands featured plenty of cool new augments to spice up the gameplay. Here are the three best augments released during Set 7. This list is more focused on how the augments improved gameplay rather than how good they were in the meta. 3 Best Augments from TFT...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
