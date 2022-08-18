ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen Wonders Where ‘Toolman’ Ended Up on Vacation in New Summer Photo

By Chris Piner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ka6hl_0hMEj4bS00

Throughout his early life all the way to college, actor Tim Allen expressed his love for entertaining people. While in high school, he participated in both theater and music classes. Eventually graduating with a love for the classic piano, Allen received a Bachelor of Science degree in communications. His degree focused on both radio and television production. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that he grew to become the star of the hit ABC show Home Improvement. Running from 1991 to 1998, Home Improvement catapulted the actor into the spotlight as he led other series like The Santa Clause, Toy Story, and Last Man Standing. At 69 years old, Allen recently shared a picture of what happened to his character Tim “The Toolman” Taylor.

On Thursday, Tim Allen decided to update his fans about the life of Tim Taylor by tweeting a picture of a peaceful lake surrounded by lush trees and undisturbed wilderness. He captioned the moment, “Wonder where Toolman ended up for his summer vacation.” Again, ending over 20 years ago, the update on the Toolman comes as a nice surprise for those still fans of the iconic show that focused on an accident-prone host and his loving family.

Tim Allen Discusses Chris Evans As Buzz Lightyear

Besides portraying several iconic characters like Santa Clause and Tim Taylor, Tim Allen also brought the famous Buzz Lightyear to life in the 1995 classic Toy Story. Since its release, there have been a total of four films surrounding Toy Story. That doesn’t include the numerous shorts that followed and the recent Pixar film Lightyear. While hard to believe Buzz Lightyear without Tim Allen, in the new film, focused on the life of Buzz, the character is voiced not by Allen but by Chris Evans.

After the announcement that Chris Evan was voicing Buzz Lightyear, fans of the original showered the film with backlash, wondering why Tim Allen was left out. Staying silent about the casting choice, in July, Allen finally opened up about the decision, stating, “The short answer is I’ve stayed out of this ’cause it has nothing to do [with my Buzz Lightyear]. It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy, and it’s a little…I don’t know. It just has no relationship to Buzz. It’s just no connection. I wish there was a better connection.”

Giving his own side, Chris Evans, the new voice of Buzz, admitted, “The reason we’re doing this movie is because Tim Allen made such an iconic impact. Not only would you be a fool to not take his interpretation because it worked so well, but the truth is this character is in fact the human version of that toy, so there does need to be overlap in terms of their cadence and nature.”

Although not in the film, Pixar welcomed Tim Allen back to help them shape the story of Lightyear.

Outsider.com

