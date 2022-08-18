Read full article on original website
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — August 15, 2022
LBank Exchange’s weekly report includes a summary of last week’s listings and this week’s exciting new listings. This report gives users more details to help them comprehend these unique opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: VST. Listing date: 15th August. Official Website: http://www.voicestreet.org/. About:. Voice Street...
Ethereum’s Buterin Throws Jab At XRP As He Propels Fight Against Canada’s New Crypto Regulation
The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, is again criticizing XRP and its proponents. In a recent tweet, Buterin asserted that XRP has no right to protection after Ripple tried to implicate bitcoin and ether back in 2020. Buterin vs Ripple. It appears Buterin’s long-standing bone of contention with Ripple Labs...
Crypto Researcher Points Out Ethereum’s Most Titanic Threat After The Merge
In light of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) Tornado Cash sanctions earlier this month, the crypto community has been rife with speculation about the possibility of Ethereum being censored. With Ethereum’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) just around the corner, crypto...
"It's Become A Total Worldwide Thing Now": People Are Sharing Things That The United States Has Made Popular Abroad
"Nobody here has any idea about the actual history behind it. Everyone just celebrates because of US television."
FTX’s Revenue Climbs Over $1 Billion During The Last 12 Months As Sam Bankman-Fried Works His Magic
FTX’s financials show a 1,000% increase in the exchange’s revenue from 2021. The exchange has embarked on an acquisition spree of several subsidiaries around the world. FTX launched a stock trading option for U.S residents to increase its profitability. Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX is the biggest winner from the...
