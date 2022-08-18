ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
zycrypto.com

LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — August 15, 2022

LBank Exchange’s weekly report includes a summary of last week’s listings and this week’s exciting new listings. This report gives users more details to help them comprehend these unique opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: VST. Listing date: 15th August. Official Website: http://www.voicestreet.org/. About:. Voice Street...
zycrypto.com

Crypto Researcher Points Out Ethereum’s Most Titanic Threat After The Merge

In light of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) Tornado Cash sanctions earlier this month, the crypto community has been rife with speculation about the possibility of Ethereum being censored. With Ethereum’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) just around the corner, crypto...
