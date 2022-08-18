Read full article on original website
The best Skyrim mods you can use right now to upgrade the game
Skyrim mods for fixing bugs, upgrading graphics, and more
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
Best arcade games on Android in 2022
Arcade games encompass many genres, from sidescrolling shooters to epic racing games. However, discovering the best Android games that offer all the arcade action you require is a pain since the Play Store is allergic to game discovery. This is why we here at Android Police have compiled a hand-picked selection of our favorite Arcade games to help everyone find the titles that are indeed worth playing. So if you've been on the hunt for some excellent mobile games that call back to the simpler times of arcades, you've come to the right place. Let's dig in!
TechSpot
Sega's Genesis Mini 2 will ship with a well-rounded bundle of 60 games
What just happened? Sega of America has finalized the collection of games that'll ship on the Genesis Mini 2 later this year. The pint-sized throwback will pack 60 pre-installed classics including a handful of titles that were exclusive to the Sega CD add-on. Highlights from the 16-bit cartridge catalog include...
Regarding The In-Game Store For Diablo 4, Blizzard Has Provided Details
According to Blizzard in today’s new status report, Diablo 4 will be backed by an “army of devs” creating new different seasons content for years to come. Upgrades and additional content will range from quality-of-life improvements and polish to significant additional features, side missions, foes, objects, live shows, and—of course—season passes.
Polygon
Total War: Warhammer 3’s Immortal Empires redefines ‘sandbox’ video games
If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it still make a sound? The developers at Creative Assembly seem to think so. Immortal Empires, the DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 that launched in beta today, is an exercise in creative abandon. It comprises an enormous fantasy map replete with dinosaurs, mammoths, vampires, and sentient terracotta statues, in which you play a small role in a far grander scheme. So many video games unfold around you, and exist only in what you can observe. But In Immortal Empires, you can only guess at the trees falling on the other side of this massive world — until you’re suddenly staring at a sea of toppled forests.
itechpost.com
Is Ubisoft+ Finally on Its Way to Xbox?
The subscription service Ubisoft+, which gives players access to a variety of Ubisoft games, may soon be available for Xbox platforms, according to a new leak. Previously, only PC users could access Ubisoft+. But a service that scrapes the Xbox backend is said to have found a Ubisoft+ logo, indicating that Ubisoft+ may be coming soon to Xbox, according to the news story by Euro Gamer.
Saints Row launch date and time, how to play early on Xbox
A brand new entry in the Saints Row series is finally approaching. The Third Street Saints are being entirely rebooted, and I’m not sure if they’re even from Third Street anymore. But they are using an abandoned church as their new hideout, and the logo is as iconic as ever.
Fans are still making sequels to FromSoftware's '90s RPG series
King's Field's 22-year-old construction set is still in use today. Finding the Eye of Horus and placing it on an altar in Trismegistus is an unforgettable event. The entire world fades away before returning as a warped version of itself, cloaked in ominous purple hues. It feels like the kind of trick Trismegistus just shouldn't be able to pull off, considering how it was made: as an original adventure built with the 22-year-old Sword of Moonlight: King's Field Making Tool, a dungeon crawler construction set released on PC by FromSoftware long before Dark Souls or Elden Ring.
How To Review A Game
Hey Hackers! I’m Bryan Applegate. First of all, a huge thank you to the HackerNoon community and staff for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! I’ve been nominated in the gaming category so please do check out these award pages and vote:. HackerNoon Contributor of the Year...
How to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana
Our latest show kicks off tomorrow at 11:00 PT / 14:00 ET / 19:00 BST
ComicBook
Nintendo Making Popular Switch Pokemon Game Free-to-Play for Limited Time
To coincide with the 2022 Pokemon World Championships, Nintendo has decided to make a popular Pokemon game on Switch free-to-play for a limited span of time. At this point, there are a number of Pokemon games available on Switch, all of which have sold quite well. And while some fans surely would have liked to see Nintendo make games like Pokemon Sword/Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, or Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee become available free, the publisher is instead making a lesser-known entry in the franchise available for certain Switch owners.
Polygon
MultiVersus update brings Morty to the game, buffs Arya, Finn, and Harley
Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games rolled out a new patch for MultiVersus on Tuesday, preparing the game for the arrival of Morty (of Rick & Morty fame) to the roster, while also giving the game’s existing assassins a buff. That applies to characters Arya, Finn, and Harley Quinn, specifically, but the developer says to expect additional buffs for characters like Taz and Garnet.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
Polygon
Is new Pokémon Cyclizar related to Scarlet and Violet’s legendaries? Here’s the theory
The Pokémon Company revealed a new Pokémon, Cyclizar, during the 2022 Pokémon World Championship event on Sunday — and it looks suspiciously close the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. Cyclizar is a mount Pokémon that can be ridden like...
digg.com
A Free PlayStation Plus Online Multiplayer Weekend Has Been Announced
Online game modes will be available to all from August 27-28. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Pushing Buttons: What to expect from the world’s biggest games convention
A slightly shorter missive this week as I’m on my way to Gamescom in Cologne, a convention I attended for the first time in 2006. I played the then-unreleased Nintendo Wii for the first time at my first Gamescom. A few years later, I got a look at Project Natal, Microsoft’s mad motion-controlled game experiment that later became the Kinect. I once had the uncomfortable experience of being driven around Cologne in a limo for 20 minutes, while being shown dodgy footage of a licensed Stargate online game that was never released. For more than 15 years, I have honed my journalistic technique by plying tipsy, jetlagged American game developers for rumours after a few pints of Kölsch by the river.
Here's when Total War: Warhammer 3 – Immortal Empires unlocks in your timezone
The wait is almost over.
