KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, August 23rd
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Shenandoah Early Bird XC Invitational while golf, softball and volleyball also litters the Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule. View the full slate below. KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Beatrice Invitational (Nebraska City) (G) Plattsmouth at Auburn (G) KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE. AT Shenandoah Follow @TrevMaeder96.
KMAland XC (8/22): CAM, CR-B open seasons in Granger
(Granger) -- The CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard cross country teams opened their seasons at the 4th Woodward-Granger Cross Country Meet on Monday. CAM senior Gavin Clayton was the high finisher from the area, posting a 21:46.6 to finish in ninth place. Teammate Carson Cary ran a 26:03.8 in 28th. Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Logan Kenyon was the lone runner for the Crusaders in 31:41.1.
Senior-heavy East Mills readies for early season test with Woodbine
(Malvern) -- The East Mills football team is looking to lean on its senior leadership as they push towards back-to-back playoff appearances. The Wolverines notched a 4-5 finish last year, which included an opening-round playoff loss to eventual state champion CAM. East Mills returns seven seniors on this year's squad.
Clarinda XC aiming high in 2022
(Clarinda) -- After a memorable 2021 season, the Clarinda cross country programs aren't shying away from their aspirations of another special season. "There's a lot of excitement," Coach Jane Mayer said. "The kids cannot wait to compete. They're looking forward to getting the bugs out and competing." Last year, the...
Shenandoah volleyball entering 2022 with experience, optimism
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah volleyball team opens the new year with the hopes of a strong season thanks to an experienced returning core. "We are excited," said Shenandoah Coach Toni Comstock. "We've got a lot of talent and skill on our team. The girls are so excited for the season. We can't wait."
Former Harlan basketball coach Lansing passes
(KMAland) -- Former Harlan basketball coach Dave Lansing has passed away. Lansing won 434 games in 33 years between Mount Pleasant and Harlan, taking the Cyclones to the state tournament in 1984. Lansing is a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame along with his...
Veteran Tri-Center opens season with Underwood
(Neola) -- Tri-Center football opens their season with a rivalry matchup on Friday against a highly-charged Underwood squad. The Trojans, coming off a 5-4 playoff season, are feeling they might have another playoff team on their hands. “We’re feeling pretty good,” Trojans head coach Ryan Schroder told KMA Sports. “We...
Southwest Valley eyeing another 1-0 performance on KMA Video Stream
(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley football program enters every game with the mission of going 1-0. They have some new faces in the lineup, but the expectation is the same heading into their season opener with Central Decatur is no different. "There's excitement this year," Coach Anthony Donahoo said. "We...
Poston leads Nebraska City into year two of Walker era
(Nebraska City) -- After a positive campaign last year, the Nebraska City football team is ready for the second year of Kaleb Walker's reign as head coach. "We've got a lot of excitement," Walker said. "There are a lot of people in Nebraska City excited about football. We can't wait to showcase what we've been working on this summer."
Nebraska City softball off to fine start guided by senior leaders
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City softball is off to a fine 3-1 start, including a strong Saturday performance. “They did really good,” Coach Amy VonFeldt told KMA Sports. “They’re very resilient.”. That resiliency has been on full display in two of their first four games, scoring four...
KMAland Football (8/20): Murray opens season with win, Audubon, Southeast Warren fall
(KMAland) -- Murray opened the season with a win while Audubon and Southeast Warren both took looses on Saturday in KMAland football. Winfield-Mount Union scored 46 points in the second half to overcome a two-point half-time deficit. Aaron Olsen had 76 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for 56 yards and another score to lead the Wheelers on offense. Gavin Larsen led the Wheelers defense with 15 tackles, and Manny Beisswenger returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown.
Zakk
Service: Celebration of Life MemorialName:Zakk MitchellPronunciation: Age: 13From: Elliott, …
Phyllis Carmichael, 85, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Phyllis passed away Saturday, Auygust 20, 2022 at Accura Care, Shenandoah, iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Herb Hansen
Service:Funeral ServicesName:Herb HansenPronunciation: Age:90From:Atlantic, IowaPrevious: Da…
John Mullenix, 64 of Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. Memorials:Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Alan E. Pierce, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
Jeff Miller, 64, rural Hastings, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Hastings Cemetery Perpetual Care or Indian Creek Historical Society Museum. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Cemetery: Hastings Cemetery.
Zakk Mitchell, 13, Elliott
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com. After the service, the family welcomes you to join Dan and Zakk on his last ride. For those that do not wish to join, a small gathering will be held at the shelter following the service.
Members of Atlantic Senior Class Decorate Own Parking Spot
(Atlantic) A handful of Atlantic seniors took advantage of an idea from other school districts and picked their parking spot for the entire school year. AHS Fuel Advisor Dan Vargason says student council representatives from years prior presented the idea a few years ago, and this year’s AHS Fuel took the idea to the School Board and received approval.
Red Oak school facilities study underway
(Red Oak) -- Preliminary work continues on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities. Back in June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture of Omaha to conduct the survey encompassing the current facility needs and develop an outline for the next 5-10 years. Architect Daric O'Neal told the board late Monday afternoon work is underway on the study's "where are we now" phase, including assessments of the existing facilities.
