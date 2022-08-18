Read full article on original website
TINTON FALLS: TRASH FIRE INSIDE TRASH TRANSFER BUILDING
8.20.2022: At 11:45am D36, Stations 1,2, & 4 were dispatched to 3230 Shafto Rd Mazza’s for a “trash” fire. First arriving TFPD units confirmed heavy smoke showing from inside the transfer building. A short time later C266 arrived on scene upgrading the incident to a Box Alarm bringing in mutual aid from several surrounding districts. Units spent the next 1.5 hours extingushing the fire, which consisted mostly of construction debris. There were no reported injuries. C266 had command.
What One Toms River, NJ Restaurant Owner Had To Say About Insane Cost Of Food
I'm sure you've noticed that things are getting more expensive. Whether its your weekly grocery bill, filling up the gas tank, or going out for dinner one thing is clear. Everything is a lot more expensive now a days in the Garden State. I was taking a walk with my...
WALL: CAR FIRE GSP NB
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire at mile marker 95.1 on the northbound side of the garden state parkway, right shoulder. Use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER: HAPPY BIRTHDAY OCSD K9 OFFICER DRAGO
OCEAN COUNTY SCANNER NEWS would like to wish K9 Officer Drago from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department a very happy 2nd birthday. Thank you for all you do.
LAVALLETTE: OCEAN BEACH FIRE HOUSE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
Come out and support the Ocean Beach Fire House Pancake Breakfast in September 4, 2022 beginning at 8 am at 40 Kittiwake Ave in Lavallette.
TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD
Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
HOLMDEL: HOMEOWNER CONFRONTS BURGLAR IN KITCHEN
On 08/21/2022 at 1:15PM patrols were dispatched to a residence on Round Hill Road for a report of an occupied home burglary. Investigation revealed that unknown actors entered the home through a garage door and unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle inside. One of the subjects then made their way to the kitchen portion of the home, where they were confronted by the homeowner. The accused then fled the home to a grey Dodge Durango with tinted windows that was waiting in the street. The SUV left the area at a high rate of speed. No one was injured during the encounter and the investigation is ongoing. See attached photo of accused vehicle for reference.
JACKSON: WIRES DOWN – USE CAUTION
Emergency personnel are at North County Line and Jackson Mills Road for down wires. Expect delays and possible road closures.
OCEAN COUNTY: ORDER A SANDWICH AND HELP “JAXON’S WARRIOR FUNDRAISER”
See flyer below courtesy of Lacey Police. Order your sandwich at Diesel’s Sub shop on August 30th and mention this fundraiser and a percentage of the sales will go to the fundraiser.
JACKSON: HOUSE POSSIBLY STRUCK BY LIGHTENING
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a house that may have been struck by lightning on the 200 block of Sunnybrook Road. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
Car Crashes Into Church Leaving It 'Unsafe' On Jersey Shore: Toms River PD
Going to church took on a whole new meaning in Toms River. An 86-year-old motorist crashed her car into a church building leaving it unsafe, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 on Fischer Boulevard,, Toms River police said. Police and EMS units were...
Cool Underwater Video Shows Shark Encounter off Barnegat Light, NJ
Maybe this fisherman really DID wish he had a bigger boat. Yes, it's a shark in the water, exactly where it would (and should) be. But no matter how big or small, seeing one feels like the coolest thing. Heart stopping, even. Especially, when that shark sighting is at the...
TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR
We have an unconfirmed report of a bicyclist being struck by a car on Bay near Indian Hill. We are advised that traffic is backed up in the area No additional information is available at this time.
SEASIDE: BOARDWALK BRAWL – BACK UP REQUESTED
Emergency personnel are trying to control a large fight on the pier in front of Muzak Express. Seaside just requested back up assistance from Lavallette. If your in the area we strongly encourage you to avoid the area the fight is occurring in. We will update you if additional details become available.
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
New Jersey Globe
Hill opposes Verizon efforts to get waiver for service in certain Toms River buildings
Toms River Mayor Mo Hill has become ensnared in a dispute with Verizon over the company’s service in certain Toms River buildings, with Hill opposing Verizon’s request for a waiver from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU). In December 2020, the BPU renewed its contract with...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE OVERNIGHT
Firefighters fought an intense fire in a single family home on Whitesville Road overnight. We have a report that one fire fighter was taken to Kimball for treatment. No additional information is available at this time. photo courtesy of Pleasant Plains Fire Dept.
TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO BUILDING/CHURCH
Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car went into St. Justin's church on Fischer Blvd. No additional information is available at this time.
