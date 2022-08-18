ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution schedule this week

MONDAY, AUGUST 22, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. Strong Tower Church (church name) TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. The fourth Wednesday of every month. The Meadow Event Park Mobile Dispensary. 12048 Meadow Farm RD. Doswell, VA...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTOP

Woodbridge duo launches Re-Up shoe ’boutique’

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Spotsylvania County, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Business
County
Spotsylvania County, VA
WTOP

225-unit development pitched near Haymarket

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
HAYMARKET, VA
PWLiving

MINT, Museum, and a Medical Office Building – Oh My!

Smile wide, Manassas – MINT Dentistry is opening on Liberia Avenue in the Signal Hill Professional Center. MINT Dentistry, a growing national dental practice out of Texas, will open a 3,600 square-foot office in the City this month with seven patient rooms. The clinic, MINT’s first in Virginia, will initially employ seven staff, offering the latest in personalized dental care. With a purposefully designed, spa-like office — including massaging dental chairs, Beats headphones, and Netflix — MINT combines the latest in modern dentistry with a low-stress environment for nearly any dental procedure (including free whitening with PPO insurance).
MANASSAS, VA
Fairfax Times

Invasive insect species pose threat in Fairfax County

As residents of Northern Virginia prepare for the fall, the invasive spotted lanternfly species presents a looming threat for residents and commercial industries in Virginia. Originally native to countries in Southeast Asia, the species eventually inhabited regions of the American northeast and Mid-Atlantic, particularly in Pennsylvania where it was first discovered in 2014.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Nurseries#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry
WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Area road work this week

9 p.m. – Single lane closure. Midnight – 3:30 a.m. – Intermittent, full traffic stops up to 30 minutes. 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place. 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, when all lanes open at 4:30 a.m.
QUANTICO, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fredericksburg.today

Traffic signal communication upgraded along Route 610 in Stafford

Traffic signal communication upgraded along Route 610 in Stafford. VDOT recently completed a project to upgrade traffic signal communications and timing along the Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) corridor in Stafford County. The project coordinated 16 traffic signals over 4.1 miles between the Interstate 95 southbound off-ramp and Furnace Road to...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Amtrak hiring for more than 4000 jobs

WASHINGTON - Amtrak is planning to fill more than 4,000 open jobs by hosting a series of career fairs across the country – including some in the Washington, D.C. region. Officials say the company is hiring in the areas of project management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, and customer service.
WASHINGTON, DC
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy