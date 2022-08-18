Read full article on original website
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution schedule this week
MONDAY, AUGUST 22, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. Strong Tower Church (church name) TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. The fourth Wednesday of every month. The Meadow Event Park Mobile Dispensary. 12048 Meadow Farm RD. Doswell, VA...
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
WTOP
Woodbridge duo launches Re-Up shoe ’boutique’
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate.
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Richmond restaurant mogul hit with $3.2 million donut defamation suit
Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement.
WTOP
225-unit development pitched near Haymarket
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
MINT, Museum, and a Medical Office Building – Oh My!
Smile wide, Manassas – MINT Dentistry is opening on Liberia Avenue in the Signal Hill Professional Center. MINT Dentistry, a growing national dental practice out of Texas, will open a 3,600 square-foot office in the City this month with seven patient rooms. The clinic, MINT’s first in Virginia, will initially employ seven staff, offering the latest in personalized dental care. With a purposefully designed, spa-like office — including massaging dental chairs, Beats headphones, and Netflix — MINT combines the latest in modern dentistry with a low-stress environment for nearly any dental procedure (including free whitening with PPO insurance).
Fairfax Times
Invasive insect species pose threat in Fairfax County
As residents of Northern Virginia prepare for the fall, the invasive spotted lanternfly species presents a looming threat for residents and commercial industries in Virginia. Originally native to countries in Southeast Asia, the species eventually inhabited regions of the American northeast and Mid-Atlantic, particularly in Pennsylvania where it was first discovered in 2014.
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
fredericksburg.today
Area road work this week
9 p.m. – Single lane closure. Midnight – 3:30 a.m. – Intermittent, full traffic stops up to 30 minutes. 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place. 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, when all lanes open at 4:30 a.m.
fredericksburg.today
Traffic signal communication upgraded along Route 610 in Stafford
Traffic signal communication upgraded along Route 610 in Stafford. VDOT recently completed a project to upgrade traffic signal communications and timing along the Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) corridor in Stafford County. The project coordinated 16 traffic signals over 4.1 miles between the Interstate 95 southbound off-ramp and Furnace Road to...
Lady N'awlins owner to close Richmond restaurant: 'It’s been a rocky road'
The Fan District restaurant will operate for limited hours until it closes for good on Sunday, September 4.
WJLA
Youngkin: Fairfax Co. 'better get it together' when it comes to supporting law enforcement
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking out against leaders in Fairfax County as violent crime increases and Fairfax County faces an unprecedented police shortage. “One of the things we did on day one was press for increased funding for state police, for deputy sheriffs,...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
fox5dc.com
Amtrak hiring for more than 4000 jobs
WASHINGTON - Amtrak is planning to fill more than 4,000 open jobs by hosting a series of career fairs across the country – including some in the Washington, D.C. region. Officials say the company is hiring in the areas of project management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, and customer service.
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
Investigators asking for help solving arson case at construction site in Fairfax
At around 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, workers arrived at the house and found a large stack of 2x4 planks smoldering in the basement. Fire crews responded to the house at 9:11 a.m. and put out the fire before it could spread. A few original flavor Twisted Tea cans were found at scene.
