Tottenham's Kane breaks record for goals for single Premier League club

Harry Kane stands alone as the top scorer for a single Premier League club. The striker's back-post header during Saturday's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers was his 185th goal for Tottenham Hotspur in England's top flight, which sends him top of a list featuring legendary figures in the competition's history.
6 thoughts from Saturday's Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from Saturday's busy slate of action in England's top flight. Nathan Collins doesn't shy away from a challenge. He captained Stoke City at 18, tried to break up the James Tarkowski and Ben Mee defensive partnership at Burnley, and now, at 21, he's stepping into Conor Coady's shoes at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Odegaard leads reinvigorated Arsenal to top of Premier League

Bournemouth, United Kingdom, Aug 20, 2022 (AFP) - Arsenal stormed to the top of the Premier League as newly-appointed captain Martin Odegaard struck twice inside 11 minutes in a comprehensive 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday. William Saliba's sweet strike in the second half gave the scoreline a fair reflection...
Serie A roundup: Bennacer saves Milan, Kvaratskhelia shines in Napoli win

Milan, Aug 21, 2022 (AFP) - AC Milan came away from a tough Serie A encounter at Atalanta with a hard-earned 1-1 draw on Sunday, while Napoli's new boy Khvicha Kvaratskhelia starred in a 4-0 thumping of promoted Monza. Ismael Bennacer made sure that the champions came away from the...
