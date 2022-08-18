Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake reportedly moves to a new developer
Saber Interactive is taking over for Aspyr Media on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, according to a Bloomberg report. Embracer Group, which owns both studios, hinted at the transition to a new developer in its financial earnings report last week. “One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned...
Polygon
MultiVersus update brings Morty to the game, buffs Arya, Finn, and Harley
Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games rolled out a new patch for MultiVersus on Tuesday, preparing the game for the arrival of Morty (of Rick & Morty fame) to the roster, while also giving the game’s existing assassins a buff. That applies to characters Arya, Finn, and Harley Quinn, specifically, but the developer says to expect additional buffs for characters like Taz and Garnet.
Polygon
Total War: Warhammer 3’s Immortal Empires redefines ‘sandbox’ video games
If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it still make a sound? The developers at Creative Assembly seem to think so. Immortal Empires, the DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 that launched in beta today, is an exercise in creative abandon. It comprises an enormous fantasy map replete with dinosaurs, mammoths, vampires, and sentient terracotta statues, in which you play a small role in a far grander scheme. So many video games unfold around you, and exist only in what you can observe. But In Immortal Empires, you can only guess at the trees falling on the other side of this massive world — until you’re suddenly staring at a sea of toppled forests.
