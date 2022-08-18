One of the most premium Microsoft Teams features is getting a welcome price cut

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has announced that revised Teams Rooms subscriptions will be available from September 1, 2022, with prices set to drop significantly.

Teams Rooms is a specific membership for business customers using specific hardware with native support for the video conferencing software, including soundbars, displays, and webcams.

Users currently need to subscribe to the company’s Standard plan for $15 per month, or its Premium license at $50 per month.

Microsoft Teams Rooms plans

From September 2022, the Premium version of Teams Rooms is set to be replaced by Pro, which “delivers enhanced in-room meeting experiences, like intelligent audio or video, multiscreen support, our full-set of device management capabilities.”

Pricing for Teams Rooms Pro “will be listed at an estimated retail price of USD40 per room per month” and is expected to be available to all users who currently have access to Standard and Premium plans.

The company’s release (opens in new tab) reads: “It’s the appropriate license for the Enterprise segment and for smaller organizations with larger room counts or more advanced needs.”

Standard plans are set to be axed, though a new Basic membership will be available “at no extra cost.” It will allow users with certified hardware to schedule and join meetings, share content, and use collaborative software.

Companies are allocated up to 25 free Basic licenses at a time, and any more instances will have to turn to the $40 Pro subscription.

The soon-to-be-retired Standard and Premium plans will be available for their users until the end of their subscriptions, and cannot be renewed thereafter. As such, Microsoft urges its users to “transition [their] existing Teams Rooms customers to the new Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro SKU at their next anniversary, or as soon as possible.”

Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic and Teams Rooms Pro will be available from September 1, with publicity set to follow five days later.

