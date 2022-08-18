ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 2

Related
Polygon

Rollerdrome is a blast if you don’t think too hard about it

Rollerdrome can accurately be described as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater with guns. The latest from Roll7, developer of the OlliOlli series, Rollerdrome is a score-based arena shooter, but on roller skates. The game tasks you with skating and shooting your way past “House Players,” enemies decked out in spiked armor that would feel at home in Mad Max. The presentation of the game, from the clean, cel-shaded art to the pumping synth soundtrack, is designed to lock you into the thrill of the titular bloodsport.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

MoviePass returns with a new model and without the iconic red card

Remember the golden days of MoviePass, in early 2018, when $9.95 a month got you unlimited movies? And then, remember when right after, MoviePass reported a $40 million dollar loss in May 2018 and tried and failed over and over again to restructure, before finally calling it quits in 2019?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#Video Game#Netease#Diablo Immortal
Polygon

Total War: Warhammer 3’s Immortal Empires redefines ‘sandbox’ video games

If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it still make a sound? The developers at Creative Assembly seem to think so. Immortal Empires, the DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 that launched in beta today, is an exercise in creative abandon. It comprises an enormous fantasy map replete with dinosaurs, mammoths, vampires, and sentient terracotta statues, in which you play a small role in a far grander scheme. So many video games unfold around you, and exist only in what you can observe. But In Immortal Empires, you can only guess at the trees falling on the other side of this massive world — until you’re suddenly staring at a sea of toppled forests.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

MultiVersus update brings Morty to the game, buffs Arya, Finn, and Harley

Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games rolled out a new patch for MultiVersus on Tuesday, preparing the game for the arrival of Morty (of Rick & Morty fame) to the roster, while also giving the game’s existing assassins a buff. That applies to characters Arya, Finn, and Harley Quinn, specifically, but the developer says to expect additional buffs for characters like Taz and Garnet.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Gravity Rush movie floats into development

PlayStation Vita game Gravity Rush is getting a film adaptation from Anna Mastro, the director behind Disney Plus’s Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Deadline reports. The action-adventure game came out in 2012, with a remaster hitting PlayStation 4 in 2015 in Japan and 2016 elsewhere. Gravity Rush follows Kat, an amnesiac with the power to manipulate gravity, who must use her abilities to protect a floating city and dive into her mysterious past. Throughout the game, Kat explores the open world of said floating city and combats enemies with her gravity powers. A sequel called Gravity Rush 2 came out in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and took place directly after the events of the first game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games

Comments / 0

Community Policy