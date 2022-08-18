Read full article on original website
Polygon
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake reportedly moves to a new developer
Saber Interactive is taking over for Aspyr Media on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, according to a Bloomberg report. Embracer Group, which owns both studios, hinted at the transition to a new developer in its financial earnings report last week. “One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned...
Polygon
Is new Pokémon Cyclizar related to Scarlet and Violet’s legendaries? Here’s the theory
The Pokémon Company revealed a new Pokémon, Cyclizar, during the 2022 Pokémon World Championship event on Sunday — and it looks suspiciously close the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. Cyclizar is a mount Pokémon that can be ridden like...
Polygon
Rollerdrome is a blast if you don’t think too hard about it
Rollerdrome can accurately be described as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater with guns. The latest from Roll7, developer of the OlliOlli series, Rollerdrome is a score-based arena shooter, but on roller skates. The game tasks you with skating and shooting your way past “House Players,” enemies decked out in spiked armor that would feel at home in Mad Max. The presentation of the game, from the clean, cel-shaded art to the pumping synth soundtrack, is designed to lock you into the thrill of the titular bloodsport.
Polygon
MoviePass returns with a new model and without the iconic red card
Remember the golden days of MoviePass, in early 2018, when $9.95 a month got you unlimited movies? And then, remember when right after, MoviePass reported a $40 million dollar loss in May 2018 and tried and failed over and over again to restructure, before finally calling it quits in 2019?
Polygon
Total War: Warhammer 3’s Immortal Empires redefines ‘sandbox’ video games
If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it still make a sound? The developers at Creative Assembly seem to think so. Immortal Empires, the DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 that launched in beta today, is an exercise in creative abandon. It comprises an enormous fantasy map replete with dinosaurs, mammoths, vampires, and sentient terracotta statues, in which you play a small role in a far grander scheme. So many video games unfold around you, and exist only in what you can observe. But In Immortal Empires, you can only guess at the trees falling on the other side of this massive world — until you’re suddenly staring at a sea of toppled forests.
Polygon
MultiVersus update brings Morty to the game, buffs Arya, Finn, and Harley
Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games rolled out a new patch for MultiVersus on Tuesday, preparing the game for the arrival of Morty (of Rick & Morty fame) to the roster, while also giving the game’s existing assassins a buff. That applies to characters Arya, Finn, and Harley Quinn, specifically, but the developer says to expect additional buffs for characters like Taz and Garnet.
Polygon
Gravity Rush movie floats into development
PlayStation Vita game Gravity Rush is getting a film adaptation from Anna Mastro, the director behind Disney Plus’s Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Deadline reports. The action-adventure game came out in 2012, with a remaster hitting PlayStation 4 in 2015 in Japan and 2016 elsewhere. Gravity Rush follows Kat, an amnesiac with the power to manipulate gravity, who must use her abilities to protect a floating city and dive into her mysterious past. Throughout the game, Kat explores the open world of said floating city and combats enemies with her gravity powers. A sequel called Gravity Rush 2 came out in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and took place directly after the events of the first game.
Polygon
Saints Row’s Red Faction Easter egg reads like a condemnation of crunch
It’s a minor miracle Saints Row has returned after a turbulent move to a new publisher, a nearly decade-long hiatus, and a botched spinoff. It’s fitting then that the latest entry’s largest Easter egg celebrates a dormant video game franchise that hasn’t been so lucky. The...
Polygon
Destiny 2 Lightfall details, reprised raid, and season 18 name leak ahead of Bungie showcase
Destiny 2 saw some major leaks over the weekend, just days before Bungie’s 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase’s debut on Tuesday. A data miner discovered backend data on Bungie’s website that revealed season 18’s name, a major new feature coming in Destiny 2: Lightfall, and which original Destiny raid will come to Destiny 2 on Aug. 26.
