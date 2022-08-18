Read full article on original website
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Review
The latest trend in gaming headsets seems to be simultaneous Bluetooth audio, allowing you to listen to your game audio while also streaming audio from your phone at the same time. SteelSeries has not only added this feature to its latest Arctis Nova 7 headset, but also reimagined what was already one of our favorite gaming headsets by improving the battery life, simplifying the design, and pairing it with a comprehensive audio software suite on PC that truly unlocks a new level of sound you’ve never heard before.
The Best Valorant Pro Settings
Enemy Highlight Color: Contrasting colour to your crosshair colour. eDPI is your DPI multiplied by your in-game sensitivity. Professional and high-elo players with low sens typically play on 150 to 300 eDPI while high sensitivity players typically play on 300 to 450 eDPI. Invert Mouse: Off. [Beta] RawInputBuffer: On. Map...
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U Gaming Monitor - Review
With the MOBIUZ EX3210U, BenQ seems to be throwing the gauntlet down. It’s packed with what seems like an excessive amount of features in an attempt to create a monitor that seemingly does everything. On paper, that claim holds to be quite true: it has a 32” 4K IPS panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, DisplayHDR 600 certification, two HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, built-in 2.1 speaker system, a built-in microphone, excellent ergonomics, and to top it off, RGB LEDs on the back to help bling out your gaming system even more.
Horse Crest Wooden Shield
"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
Saints Row Performance Review – PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs PC
Volition has always been known for pushing technology, with its game Decent even beating the revolutionary Quake to a full 3D engine. In this Saints Row reboot, technology has remained a core pillar to build on. Using an improved proprietary engine, Volition has added the big-ticket item for this generation: ray tracing – or ray traced ambient occlusion to be precise, but more on that later. The current generation console versions offer I think the largest mode set I have seen in a console game to date. We are looking at the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, as well as the Xbox One X to give you a flavor of what the last gen versions offer.
Becoming Thane
After you kill the Dragon in the Main Quest Dragon Rising, Jarl Balgruuf the Greater decides to give you the title of Thane of Whiterun, giving you a housecarl (Lydia), and allowing you to purchase property in the city. Guards will also think twice before arresting you if you inform them you are the Thane.
Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO
Groudon, the Continent Pokemon made its reappearance for five-star raids in June 2022 in Pokemon Go. Groudon is a Legendary Pokemon originating from the Hoenn Region. This page will cover the Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
Steam Decks are Shipping Much Faster Than Valve Expected
Good news if you’ve reserved a Steam Deck – it’s shipping a lot quicker than expected. Valve’s incredibly popular handheld PC has seen an influx of orders and preorders since it was first announced, and now it looks as though the company is finally getting a handle on production.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
New Tech Could Stop Your Wi-Fi Being Blocked By Pesky Walls
Many people invest in mesh wireless networking solutions to get rid of dead spots caused by walls and other barriers. However, what if you could effectively eliminate the walls as an obstacle?. Originally reported in Newsweek, Austrian scientists at the Vienna University of Technology and Rennes University detail a method...
See a Brand New Card From Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United Set
Magic: The Gathering is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, and the venerable card game is leading into the milestone with Dominaria United, the first set in a new story arc. It will see the game return to Dominaria, its original setting and one of the most storied planes in Magic history, where a cast of familiar races and characters will face a whole new assault from one of the great threats to the multiverse - the Phyrexians. (See the cards at Amazon).
Rollerdrome Review
I wouldn’t expect roller skating and third-person shooting to be a chocolate and peanut butter situation, but Rollerdrome proves it can be just that. By essentially inventing a new single-player sport, OlliOlli World developer Roll7 has found enough ways to make both sides of this unique coin shine without getting overwhelming. Wrap that package in an intriguing world with more going on beyond the sport than you might expect, and I’ve found myself lost in match after match of skate-shooting mayhem.
Marred Leather Shield
"Leather shield of Stormveil soldiers. Much like the castle, it is marred by mottling and thorns. Some say it is the curse of grafting which causes such affliction, while others talk of its root being something altogether more sinister hidden deep within the castle."
Sea of Trees - Sub Quest 2
Sea of Trees - Sub Quest 2 is the second optional mission in the Sea of Trees. The goal of this mission is to find Odur's Contruction Notebook located somewhere deep in the forest village. Check out our walkthrough for Sea of Trees - Sub Quest 1 below. Sea of...
Candace Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace Release Date? Candace is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around. Since she is an upcoming character, the information on this page is unconfirmed.
Leaks Reveals PlayStation State of Play Event for September 2022
PlayStation State of Play is an event that every PlayStation console owner waits for. This the event where all the titles coming to the platform are either announced or released. The previous State of Play event took place on June 2, 2022 and we received a lot of information for the new PSVR 2 titles, a Street Fighter reveal and more information about the next Final Fantasy instalment.
Farming Simulator 22
Farming Simulator 22 - Pumps N' Hoses Pack Gameplay Trailer. Watch the trailer for the Pumps N' Hoses pack coming to Farming Simulator 22, bringing umbilical systems for efficient manure distribution, over 30 new machines, tools, and more. Farming Simulator 22's Pumps N’ Hoses pack launches on September 27, 2022...
HyperX DuoCast USB Microphone - Review
The new HyperX DuoCast USB microphone is what one would consider a midrange offering from the company. It sits in the middle between HyperX SoloCast and HyperX QuadCast S, but the midrange moniker only stems from the slightly scaled down features and not in terms of performance. The DuoCast is...
Resident Evil 7 Was Almost a Live Service Game With Microtransactions
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard was almost a live service game filled with microtransactions according to Capcom producer Jun Takeuchi. Speaking with horror game veteran Shinji Mikami (and spotted by VGC), Takeuchi said there was a big marketing push at Capcom to make a game that “players are asking for”. At the time, this meant making a game with live service features, microtransactions, and other online elements.
PlayStation Is Working on a Gravity Rush Movie
Gravity Rush could be the next PlayStation game heading to the screen. According to Deadline, PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions have begun development on a movie based on the Japan Studios action game. Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) is attached as director with a script from Emily Jerome (Panopticon).
