Read full article on original website
p
5d ago
This guy has been flying over the Lake for a long time. He does rolls and flips all the time. I have never seen him 100 ft above the water. I always thought it was cool 😎
Reply
4
Related
Police investigate crossbow bolt that was shot into window of Woodbridge home
Prince William County police are investigating an incident where a crossbow bolt was shot into the window of a Woodbridge home on Saturday.
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
Two injured after Bristow shooting, suspect in custody
A shooting in Bristow on Monday left two people injured and a suspect in custody.
fox5dc.com
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 on Sunday that left one person dead and another injured.
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
Customer jailed after dispute over smoothie ends with food flying, Virginia cops say
She didn’t like her smoothie, deputies say.
1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
fox5dc.com
20-year-old wanted for assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg: police
LEESBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia. The Leesburg Police Department says they are searching for Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20 for one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery. Investigators say that...
Augusta Free Press
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
theriver953.com
FCSO arrest bank robbery suspect
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of Ethan Smith of Fromans Road in Frederick County. Smith has been charged with the August 18 bank robbery of the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mills Drive Winchester. Smith’s father determined that his son may have been...
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
‘Extremely irate’ employee arrested for firing gun at work in Stafford
A man described as "extremely irate" by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office was arrested after police say he fired a gun in the parking lot of his place of work.
fox5dc.com
Virginia teen guilty of manslaughter after shooting, killing high school classmates: officials
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A Virginia teenager has been found guilty in the murders of two of his high school classmates in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter Monday in the deaths of 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt. Both were found...
Prince William police investigating stabbing at pizza restaurant
Police are investigating an incident in Woodbridge on Saturday where a verbal altercation turned violent, resulting in one man being stabbed.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford DUI drives car into water
A Stafford woman was arrested for DUI after she drove off the roadway into a creek Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office tells us at approximately 9:20 p.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Brooke Road and Poplar View Drive. His investigation revealed 22-year-old Katura Francis had driven a Nissan Versa off the roadway into the water.
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
WTOP
4 suffer minor injuries after two-plane crash in Fauquier Co.
Four people were injured when two planes collided at The Flying Circus Airshow in Fauquier County, Virginia, Saturday morning. The planes, both Stearman Aircrafts, crashed just off Route 17 in Bealton around 9:05 a.m. It happened when one was landing and the other was attempting to take off and one of the planes flipped after the collision, according to Virginia State Police.
Comments / 2