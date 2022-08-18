ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals

An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
Oregon schools prepare for the 2022-23 school year

The start of the school year is just around the corner, making it three years since educators across the nation first began to adjust to COVID-19 and guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, the CDC announced new guidelines loosening previous decisions and leaving safety...

