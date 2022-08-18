Kim Kardashian has been open about the trauma she's left with after being tied up and robbed at gunpoint while visiting Paris in 2016. The alleged thieves who orchestrated the heist have since been arrested. The investigation revealed the SKIMS founder was targeted via her social media and closely followed for two years before the actual ambush. During the robbery, $10 million in jewelry was stolen from The Kardashians star. The mother of four has spoken openly about the lifestyle changes she made in the immediate aftermath of the robbery, including 24-hour security and even personal changes regarding the way she views material values. Unfortunately, one of the men who participated in the robbery has no remorse about what happened.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO