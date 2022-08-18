ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief Who Robbed Kim Kardashian in Paris at Gunpoint Has No Regrets

Kim Kardashian has been open about the trauma she's left with after being tied up and robbed at gunpoint while visiting Paris in 2016. The alleged thieves who orchestrated the heist have since been arrested. The investigation revealed the SKIMS founder was targeted via her social media and closely followed for two years before the actual ambush. During the robbery, $10 million in jewelry was stolen from The Kardashians star. The mother of four has spoken openly about the lifestyle changes she made in the immediate aftermath of the robbery, including 24-hour security and even personal changes regarding the way she views material values. Unfortunately, one of the men who participated in the robbery has no remorse about what happened.
Bill Paxton's Family Reach Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Bill Paxton's family has finally reached a settlement with the hospital where the actor passed away in 2017. Paxton's family sued the hospital where Paxton died in 2018, asserting that he should not have passed away during his heart surgery. According to a report by Detroit News, that lawsuit was settled on Friday.
'Love Is Blind': Another Couple Reveals They're Getting Divorced

Love might be blind, but it hasn't been everlasting for the couples matched on Love Is Blind Season 2. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are the second couple of the season to call it quits, just days after the only other Season 2 couple to marry also broke up. Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson last week, less than a month after they told Us Weekly they had plans to start a family.
