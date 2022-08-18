ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is getting married. The Olympic gold medalist announced her engagement to Jonathan Owens on Valentine's Day with a series of sweet photos from the proposal. "THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3."
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday

A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Golf Digest

Michelle Wie West says she hid injuries, wasn't 'honest' with media because of pressure to live up to expectations

At every stage of Michelle Wie West’s golf career, from intriguing junior upstart, to dazzling teen phenom, to professional luminary, the accompanying expectations simmered to a boil. Now that the 32-year-old has stepped away from play on the LPGA Tour (we won’t call it retirement just yet as she plans to tee it up at next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach), she is better able to articulate the pressure she felt and explain how it impacted her emotional well-being.
Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photos

While Kliff Kingsbury is getting ready for the start of the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals head coach's rumored girlfriend is enjoying some time overseas. Veronica Bielik, the rumored girlfriend of the NFL head coach, shared some vacation photos on her Instagram page. "So grateful for every breath," Veronica...
Golf.com

I needed to get the ‘baseball’ out of my swing. Here’s the best tip I received.

The comment came all the way back when I was playing a high school golf match, and a few things are in play here. Truth was, my opponent was right: I did play a lot of baseball growing up. And since I taught myself how to play golf, of course I would have a baseball influence, But the truth hurt. You don’t necessarily want to hear you’re a golfer with a baseball swing (or hear you’re a baseball player with a golf swing, for that matter.) The trash talk from a 16-year-old was pro level.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo

United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
People

People

