Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
BBC
Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal
After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
Owami Davies: What we know about her disappearance
Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace more than 45 days ago. She was last seen in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, the lead detective has admitted they are "playing catch up" and are working through over 100 potential sightings of Owami.
BBC
Adelaide Cottage: William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are moving from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. It marks a new chapter according to their friends, an attempt to ensure...
BBC
Withernsea RNLI: Family saved after drifting out to sea in dinghy
RNLI crew members have rescued five people, including two children, who were swept almost two miles out to sea in an inflatable dinghy. The family were not wearing life jackets and had drifted out off Withernsea on Saturday afternoon. RNLI operations manager Steve Medcalfe said they could have "quite easily"...
BBC
Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks
A woman died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit another vehicle and ended up on Piccadilly line tracks. The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after the car hit a Tesla by Park Royal Tube station at 03:50 BST.
BBC
Moment superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy
Footage has emerged of the moment a superyacht completely sank into the Mediterranean Sea. The 40-metre vessel got into difficulty about 15km off the Catanzaro Marina in Italy. The Italian coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which was heading from Gallipoli to...
BBC
PwC sued by worker over 'pub golf' head injury
PwC is being sued by an employee who claims a work party involving the drinking game called "pub golf" left him with a serious head injury. Michael Brockie claimed the accountancy giant owed him a "duty of care" when he attended the event in early 2019, the Financial Times reported.
BBC
'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes
A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
BBC
Work to make rave sites in Devon and Cornwall 'unattractive'
Police and landowners are working together to make potential sites for raves "unattractive", Devon and Cornwall Police say. The force said it was working with partners, residents, farmers and landowners to secure possible sites and make them unsuitable for any gatherings over the August bank holiday weekend. Officers said they...
BBC
Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder
Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
BBC
Owami Davies: Met Police spoke to woman on day of missing report
Police officers had contact with a student nurse on the day she was reported missing by her family, it has emerged. Owami Davies, 24, who is studying nursing at King's College London, left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July and was last seen in Croydon on 7 July.
BBC
Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says
Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
BBC
Plaid Cymru councillor's 'anti-English' gun photo investigated by police
Police are investigating a social media post which appeared to show a Plaid Cymru councillor posing with a gun to make sure there weren't "any English people trying to cross the channel". Jon Scriven, who sits on Caerphilly council, later deleted the photo and caption on Facebook and has apologised.
BBC
Missing painting of derelict Rock Hall found on eBay
An oil painting missing from a historic hall since the 1930s has been returned after it ended up on eBay. The work of art, by Ernest Holden, is a depiction of Grade II listed Rock Hall in Farnworth, Bolton, once home to a family of paper manufacturers. It was discovered...
BBC
Cameron House: Porter given ash warning days before hotel fire
A night manager at Cameron House told an inquiry she warned a night porter not to use a plastic bag to empty ash three days before a fatal fire. Ann Rundell said Christopher O'Malley - another night porter who put a plastic bag of ash in a cupboard which led to the fire - was "within earshot" at the time.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent: Toilets set for demolition after anti-social behaviour
A toilets block which has become a "magnet" for vandalism and bad behaviour will be demolished. The building, off Welch Street, Stoke-on-Trent, has been closed since before the Covid-19 pandemic due to anti-social behaviour. Demolition will begin on Monday and take six weeks, the city council said. "Stoke town public...
BBC
Parking: Ceredigion ticket machines 'driving tourists away'
"Very complicated" parking machines need replacing to stop deterring tourists, a councillor has said. Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans said the machines "must be changed" to stop future difficulties for visitors. Ms Evans said the problems have existed since they were first installed in 2020, and that "nothing" has changed. Ceredigion...
