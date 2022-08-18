Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Meghan Markle Reveals She Had to Continue Africa Tour Despite a Fire Breaking Out in Archie's Room
Meghan Markle is opening up about a terrifying experience during her royal tour of Africa. On the debut episode of her podcast Archetypes released Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex sat down with longtime friend and tennis champion Serena Williams for a personal talk about ambition. While speaking about their roles as mothers, Meghan revealed that during her visit to Africa with Prince Harry in 2019, a fire broke out in the nursery where their son, Archie Harrison, was staying.
Paris Jackson and Brother Prince Hold Hands During a Red Carpet Appearance Together
Paris Jackson and brother Prince are a dynamic duo!. During their appearance at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday, the siblings showed up in style while displaying their sibling love and admiration on the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel. One snapshot shows Paris, 24,...
Meghan Markle Releases First Episode of New Podcast on Spotify — Featuring Pal Serena Williams!
After Meghan and Prince Harry announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020, the first full episode of Archetypes, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, was released on Tuesday. Her first guest is longtime pal and tennis champion Serena Williams. Meghan, 41, opened up...
Kylie Jenner Defends Her Oversize Pout in TikTok Video: 'It's the Filter, but Go Off'
Kylie Jenner's shutting down the lip-shamers. The Kylie Cosmetics creator posted a TikTok on Sunday with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, and in the video, both women's lips appear more oversize than usual. But when trolls started coming into the comments to shame Jenner for it, she immediately shut it down.
Lukas Graham on What His Wife's 'Biggest Stamp of Approval' Was on His Song 'Wish You Were Here'
Lukas Graham is celebrating a new worldwide release, which has gotten the attention of not only his fans on TikTok, but his wife, too. On Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the "Wish You Were Here" singer, 33, revealed the moment his wife showed particular interest in his new single.
Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez 'to the Family' After Missing Brother Ben's Wedding Celebration
Casey Affleck is celebrating his new sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez. After missing her wedding to his brother Ben Affleck over the weekend, due to what a source previously told PEOPLE were "parental obligations at home," Casey, 47, penned a sweet tribute to the "On the Floor" singer in an Instagram post Sunday.
John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
Olivia Wilde Recalls Harry Styles' 'Don't Worry Darling' Scene That 'Left Us All in Tears' on Set
Olivia Wilde got emotional witnessing Harry Styles' performance in her upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling. In a cover story about Styles for Rolling Stone's September issue, costar/director Wilde recalled the "strange scene, full of fascist references, and a disturbing amount of male rage." Wilde, 38, said the "dark as hell"...
Watch the Emotional First Trailer for Tyler Perry's Upcoming Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues'
The first trailer for Tyler Perry's highly anticipated Netflix drama A Jazzman's Blues is here. Set in the 1940s deep South, the trailer begins with actors Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer sharing a passionate kiss. The two play star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for decades of secrets and lies being uncovered.
'Love Is Blind' 's Danielle Ruhl and Iyanna McNeely Have Girls Night with Costars After Divorce News
The Love Is Blind girls are sticking together. Danielle Ruhl spent time with her fellow reality TV alums after filing for divorce from Nick Thompson on Aug. 15. In a now-expired Instagram Story from Friday, Natalie Lee captured a night out with Ruhl, Deepti Vempati and Iyanna McNeely — the latter of whom announced her divorce last week, too.
Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter Vivienne to Meet 'Dear Evan Hansen' Tour Cast Backstage in Philly
Angelina Jolie is raising at least one theater kid. A source tells PEOPLE that the Academy Award winner, 47, took her 14-year-old daughter Vivienne Marcheline to see the North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen on Saturday in Philadelphia "just to see it again" after Vivienne "loved the show so much" when it stopped in Los Angeles.
Nicolas Cage Steps Out with Bright Red Hair in New Photos
In a photo shared Monday by a fan on Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor sported a new bright-red hairdo. His goatee remained its natural color. After seemingly dying his hair, Cage also posed with two fans while out and about in another snap shared on the social platform. Cage, 58, isn't...
Justin Timberlake to Perform at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala as Chris Pine and Dad Robert Host
Get ready for some signature JT moves, fans! The star is getting ready to hit the stage once again. On Tuesday, PEOPLE can announce that the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala — which is set to take place on Oct. 8 — will feature none other than Justin Timberlake as a performer.
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' 's Paget Berry Engaged to Girlfriend Johana Mills: 'I Am Super Stoked'
Paget Berry is officially off the market. On Sunday, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star announced via Instagram that he is engaged to his girlfriend Johana Mills, sharing a montage of the couple's special moments including his proposal set to "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" by Looking Glass. "I was...
Lindsay Lohan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Getting Ready Photo: 'Glam Time'
Lindsay Lohan is too glam to give a damn in her latest Instagram post!. The actress and singer, 36, shared a stunning photo Sunday of her latest look by makeup artist Kristopher Buckle — sparkling eyes featuring smokey champagne shadow and a peachy-colored pout which matched her blush. Lohan puckered her lips for the camera while wearing a beautiful green gemstone necklace and what appears to be a white dress with feathered sleeves. She captioned the pic "Glam Time 💖 #bts."
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 14th Birthday with Fun-Filled Pics: 'We Love U'
Gwen Stefani celebrated her middle child's 14th birthday over the weekend, sharing a sweet Instagram post featuring a throwback shot of her teen alongside some more current pics. In one image, an infant Zuma can be seen looking up at the camera with wide eyes, while another shot shows him...
