Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about her much-needed career hiatus following the death of her friend and former co-star, Robin Williams. While discussing her work with one of her favorite charities, This Is About Humanity, ahead of their big Aug. 27 gala in Los Angeles, Gellar reflected on the time she took a step back from her career to process the death of Williams.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO