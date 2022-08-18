ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
GEORGIA STATE
Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details

After a pandemic postponement, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on Saturday — and her bridal looks were a fashion fairytale. Hyland, 31, first wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The Modern Family alumna finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim. She wore her hair in a romantic half-up style with face-framing curls.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Why Robin Williams' Death Forced Her to Take a Break from Acting

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about her much-needed career hiatus following the death of her friend and former co-star, Robin Williams. While discussing her work with one of her favorite charities, This Is About Humanity, ahead of their big Aug. 27 gala in Los Angeles, Gellar reflected on the time she took a step back from her career to process the death of Williams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Brad Pitt Looks Dapper in All Pink at 'Bullet Train' Premiere in South Korea

Brad Pitt is embracing his variety sense of style!. While attending the Seoul, South Korea premiere for his latest thriller, Bullet Train, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star sported a light pink suit with matching trousers. As he spoke to the audience onstage, Pitt, 58, rocked the outfit over a white T-shirt and completed the bold look with a pair of comfy pink sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sofia Vergara Shares Pics from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's 'Fun Wedding Weekend'

Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among the celebratory guests at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's wedding on Saturday in Solvang, California. The America's Got Talent judge, 50, attended the couple's big day over the weekend, sharing a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram Sunday including a picture of her and Ferguson posing with his husband, Justin Mikita.
SOLVANG, CA
People

Sarah Hyland and 'Modern Family' Sibling Ariel Winter Bond on Wedding Day: 'Sisters For-Eves'

The Modern Family cast is as tight as ever. During Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Saturday wedding at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, Hyland's cast members from the ABC sitcom were among the guests — and onscreen uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a particularly sweet moment on his Instagram Story Monday, showing Hyland and TV sibling Ariel Winter sharing a sisterly smile.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
People

Nicolas Cage Steps Out with Bright Red Hair in New Photos

In a photo shared Monday by a fan on Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor sported a new bright-red hairdo. His goatee remained its natural color. After seemingly dying his hair, Cage also posed with two fans while out and about in another snap shared on the social platform. Cage, 58, isn't...
CELEBRITIES
