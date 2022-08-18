Read full article on original website
People
Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
Casey Affleck Missed Brother Ben Affleck's Wedding Celebration Due to 'Parental Obligations'
Not all of the Afflecks could be in attendance at this weekend's big wedding celebration weekend. A source tells PEOPLE that Casey Affleck missed the Georgia ceremony celebrating his brother Ben Affleck's nuptials with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home." Casey, 47, was previously...
Jessica Alba's Daughter Haven, 11, Looks All Grown Up as She Shows Off Dramatic Hair Change
Jessica Alba's daughter Haven is rocking a new hairstyle!. On Friday, the actress, 41, shared a video on TikTok in which her 11-year-old daughter reveals she got a dramatic new haircut, going from her original waist-length style to now having shoulder-length hair. In the clip, Haven tugs on two long...
People
Jennifer Lopez Thought Georgia Wedding Celebration Was 'Perfect': 'It Was a Dream for Her' (Source)
Jennifer Lopez's wedding celebration with Ben Affleck was an affair to remember for the bride. A source tells PEOPLE that Lopez, 53, thought the couple's weekend fête in Georgia with their friends and family was "perfect." "It was a dream for her," the insider shares. "She loved having all...
Harry Styles Talks About Keeping Sexuality and Relationships Private: 'I Just Wanted to Sing'
Harry Styles is opening up about his desire for a private life. In a new global cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the former One Direction member spoke in-depth about his choice to protect romantic relationships from his intense fans and why he's long decided to keep his sexuality to himself.
People
Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details
After a pandemic postponement, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on Saturday — and her bridal looks were a fashion fairytale. Hyland, 31, first wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The Modern Family alumna finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim. She wore her hair in a romantic half-up style with face-framing curls.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Why Robin Williams' Death Forced Her to Take a Break from Acting
Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about her much-needed career hiatus following the death of her friend and former co-star, Robin Williams. While discussing her work with one of her favorite charities, This Is About Humanity, ahead of their big Aug. 27 gala in Los Angeles, Gellar reflected on the time she took a step back from her career to process the death of Williams.
Brad Pitt Looks Dapper in All Pink at 'Bullet Train' Premiere in South Korea
Brad Pitt is embracing his variety sense of style!. While attending the Seoul, South Korea premiere for his latest thriller, Bullet Train, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star sported a light pink suit with matching trousers. As he spoke to the audience onstage, Pitt, 58, rocked the outfit over a white T-shirt and completed the bold look with a pair of comfy pink sneakers.
Sofia Vergara Shares Pics from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's 'Fun Wedding Weekend'
Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among the celebratory guests at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's wedding on Saturday in Solvang, California. The America's Got Talent judge, 50, attended the couple's big day over the weekend, sharing a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram Sunday including a picture of her and Ferguson posing with his husband, Justin Mikita.
Sarah Hyland and 'Modern Family' Sibling Ariel Winter Bond on Wedding Day: 'Sisters For-Eves'
The Modern Family cast is as tight as ever. During Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Saturday wedding at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, Hyland's cast members from the ABC sitcom were among the guests — and onscreen uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a particularly sweet moment on his Instagram Story Monday, showing Hyland and TV sibling Ariel Winter sharing a sisterly smile.
'The O.C.' Reunion! Mischa Barton Poses for 'Mom and Dad' Selfie with Melinda Clarke, Tate Donovan
The O.C. alums Mischa Barton, Tate Donovan and Melinda Clarke came together over the weekend for the Ep-ix & Chill convention in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and snapped a selfie to commemorate the occasion. "SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion!" Clarke, 53, wrote alongside the photo on Instagram Monday. "Warmed...
Brian Austin Green Says Son Zane, 7 Weeks, Is 'Getting So Big So Fast' in Adorable New Photo
Brian Austin Green is soaking up every minute with his youngest. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, shared a sweet new photo with son Zane Walker, 7 weeks, on Sunday, musing over how fast his baby boy is growing. In the snap, the infant is in a carrier on his dad's chest on a walk, yawning wildly as the actor smiles down at him.
Watch the Emotional First Trailer for Tyler Perry's Upcoming Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues'
The first trailer for Tyler Perry's highly anticipated Netflix drama A Jazzman's Blues is here. Set in the 1940s deep South, the trailer begins with actors Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer sharing a passionate kiss. The two play star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for decades of secrets and lies being uncovered.
'Love Is Blind' 's Danielle Ruhl and Iyanna McNeely Have Girls Night with Costars After Divorce News
The Love Is Blind girls are sticking together. Danielle Ruhl spent time with her fellow reality TV alums after filing for divorce from Nick Thompson on Aug. 15. In a now-expired Instagram Story from Friday, Natalie Lee captured a night out with Ruhl, Deepti Vempati and Iyanna McNeely — the latter of whom announced her divorce last week, too.
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Series in Early Development at ABC: Reports
After about 20 years of searchin' her soul, Ally McBeal is due for a comeback. A sequel to the 1997 series is in early development at ABC, according to Deadline, after the legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart in the titular role ended its five-season run at Fox back in 2002.
Nicolas Cage Steps Out with Bright Red Hair in New Photos
In a photo shared Monday by a fan on Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor sported a new bright-red hairdo. His goatee remained its natural color. After seemingly dying his hair, Cage also posed with two fans while out and about in another snap shared on the social platform. Cage, 58, isn't...
Justin Timberlake to Perform at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala as Chris Pine and Dad Robert Host
Get ready for some signature JT moves, fans! The star is getting ready to hit the stage once again. On Tuesday, PEOPLE can announce that the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala — which is set to take place on Oct. 8 — will feature none other than Justin Timberlake as a performer.
Olivia Wilde Recalls Harry Styles' 'Don't Worry Darling' Scene That 'Left Us All in Tears' on Set
Olivia Wilde got emotional witnessing Harry Styles' performance in her upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling. In a cover story about Styles for Rolling Stone's September issue, costar/director Wilde recalled the "strange scene, full of fascist references, and a disturbing amount of male rage." Wilde, 38, said the "dark as hell"...
Demi Lovato Shares the Advice She'd Give to Young Disney Stars Today: 'Take It Easy'
Demi Lovato is reflecting on their childhood in the spotlight. The 30-year-old singer looked back at their Disney beginnings in conversation with PopCrush last week, revealing that she'd tell young stars with the network not to rush growing up. "It's more important to have a personal life than it is...
People
