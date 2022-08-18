Read full article on original website
Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting
Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
Kidnapping, robbery reported on UAlbany campus
University Police at UAlbany are investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping.
Mother, son charged with assault at Altamont Fairgrounds
A mother and son have been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people in the Altamont Fairgrounds parking lot. New York State Police said Angelique Anaya, 37, of Schenectady, and Sacario Anaya, 19, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 21.
Rensselaer County Jail Inmate Busted With ‘Large Amount' Of Drugs, Police Say
A man from the Capital District who was already behind bars is facing additional charges after he was allegedly caught with drugs. Rensselaer County jail inmate Tyrone Harris, age 32, of Troy, was arrested following an investigation by a correctional officer on Thursday, Aug. 18, sheriff’s officials said. Officers...
Saratoga Sheriff nabs alleged meth dealer
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of Malta's Shawn Finn, an alleged meth dealer.
Schenectady PD investigating State Street shooting
Schenectady police are investigating a shooting on State Street Monday night. One person was injured.
Albany, Scotia natives drown in Hamilton County
HOPE – Two Capital Region natives drowned in a creek in the town of Hope, Hamilton County last week. State police responded to Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road Friday, for reports of two deceased people found in the water. Troopers found 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons of Albany and 28-year-old...
Columbia County man accused of stealing car
A Columbia County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car in Chatham. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Ryan Mongiori, 29, of Chatham, was arrested on August 20.
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods
Two people are facing charged after authorities say they executed search warrants and found four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars, and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
Troy man sentenced for drive-by shooting death
Jhajuan Sabb, who shot and killed another man and injured four other people back in May of 2021, was sentenced to 35 years and five years of post-prison probation, District Attorney P. David Soares announced on Friday.
Woman sentenced to 18 months of probation for shooting pet dog after attack
The Bennington Superior Court ruled for a lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought on the felony offense, citing factors such as the animal’s biting history and the defendant’s unfamiliarity with U.S. law enforcement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman sentenced to 18 months of probation for shooting pet dog after attack.
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
Illegal guns and cache seized in Washington County
Three Greenwich individuals who were suspected of manufacturing illegal guns and parts had their ammunition seized on Thursday, according to New York State police. Supposedly, the men had kits to convert firearms to fully automatic weapons.
Lake George man facing several charges after domestic incident
New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Joshua Whitty, 32 of Lake George on Sunday. Whitty was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute where he damaged property.
