WNYT

Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
WNYT

Albany, Scotia natives drown in Hamilton County

HOPE – Two Capital Region natives drowned in a creek in the town of Hope, Hamilton County last week. State police responded to Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road Friday, for reports of two deceased people found in the water. Troopers found 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons of Albany and 28-year-old...
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
WNYT

Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods

Two people are facing charged after authorities say they executed search warrants and found four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars, and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man sentenced for drive-by shooting death

Jhajuan Sabb, who shot and killed another man and injured four other people back in May of 2021, was sentenced to 35 years and five years of post-prison probation, District Attorney P. David Soares announced on Friday.
iheart.com

Two Men Shot Early Sunday

Two men are recovering after being shot in the early morning hours on Sunday. At around 4:10 am., Albany Police responded to shots fired in the area of Washington Avenue and Quail Street. They found a 26-year-old man with a graze wound to the neck. Not long after, an 18-year-old man was located with graze wounds from the same incident. Both men are expected to make a full recovery.
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
